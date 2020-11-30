Gering's Chavez aiming for three-peat

“I’ll be seeing a lot of the same kids I’ve wrestled in the past, but I think it well still be pretty good competition,” he said.

120 is closer to his natural weight, Chavez said.

“I definitely feel healthier, he said. “I had to cut some weight (last year) to wrestle to get down (to 113), but it’s what our team needed,” he said.

The success Chavez has achieved has earned him an offer to wrestle at the University of Nebraska. He has verbally committed, and will sign a letter of intent soon to officially become a Husker next year. Chavez said he chose UNL because of it’s proximity to the Scottsbluff-Gering area.

“It was kind of close to home, so that was a big part of it,” he said. “I grew up here and I thought being a Nebraska Husker would be pretty neat.”

Chavez has been a fan of the Husker wrestling team for most of his life, he said. Past success was also a big part of his decision, with the Huskers turning out great wrestlers like Jordan Burroughs.