Gering's Madi Schlaepfer the model of consistency in earning Co-Golfer of the Year honors

All season Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer finished at or near the top of the leaderboard.
Schlaepfer had her sights set on a state championship on her home course at Monument Shadows Golf Course. Schlaepfer trailed Leghorn North freshman Julia Karmazin by five strokes. Schlaepfer scored a 74, the lowest score of the tournament, in the second round to go two strokes ahead of Karmazin. Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley also battled back shooting the second lowest score of the tournament with a 75. Schlaepfer and Kelley were tied atop the leaderboard at 156, putting them in a playoff for first place.
Kelley sunk a putt for par on the second playoff hole for first place. Still, it was an amazing run by the Bulldog senior with her consistent play. For that, Schlaepfer can relish in the honor of being named the Star-Herald Co-Golfer of the Year, sharing the honor with Kelley.
“Being able to cap off 2020 with a strong finish at this year’s state tournament was such an amazing thing,” Schlaepfer said. “Not many people get the opportunity to compete in a state event let alone in their hometown. Even though the results may not have been how I would have liked them to be, it was still a very memorable experience.”
The playoff battle between her and Kelley was something that pushed both to perform to their best. And the two, along with Krzyzanowski, helped propel Schlaepfer's game.
“All of the ‘battles’ that Anna and I had were meant to be. I believe that it pushed both of us to be stronger players on and off the course, and it pushed us to practice harder,” she said. “Battling at state was a little different than battling at any other tournament. The state tournament meant a little more to both of us, and I do not think either of us wanted to see each other lose.”
For Schlaepfer, finishing on top would have capped off a tremendous senior year. Schlaepfer won five tournaments this season including McCook, Scottsbluff, Lexington, Chadron and Alliance. She was also a 3-time Western Conference golf champion.
“To be a conference champion is an accomplishment,” Schlaepfer said. “Over the past years, the first place medal could have gone to anyone. The one who fought out in the end was the one who was going to get it, and I am happy that I was able to fight out to the end and have that medal.”
Schlaepfer couldn’t be more pleased with her season and career.
“Overall, I would say my year was pretty successful,” she said. “I was able to set a new school record, and place first at five meets. I was also able to commit and be grateful that I get to take my talent to the college level.”
She also improved from the state tournament her junior year where she finished fifth to taking second this year.
Schlaepfer said that what helped her during her high school career was the competition that she faced. Western Nebraska has plenty of strong golfers, plus her family is a golfing family.
“Battling against the girls has been fun. I believe that it has pushed each one of us to work harder,” she said. “I know that if I had a bad day, one of them was going to be there to take the medal that day. It was always interesting going into tournament day, because nobody really knew who was going to shine that day. Overall, battling them has been a big motivator, and it helped me at the state tournament.”
Her family also was a key part in her golfing success. She did say that she puts more into golf than her family, though.
“Everyone in my family golfs. Some of them do it for fun, and some of them do it competitively,” Schlaepfer said. “I definitely put more practice into the game than them so of course I can beat them, but we do it more for the fun.”
Schlaepfer doesn’t compete in any other sport at Gering, which gives her the opportunity to practice in the off season.
“I am a 12-month-year-round golfer,” she said. “I practice golf in all seasons whether it is indoors or outdoors. I am also involved in other clubs at GHS such as NHS.”
Schlaepfer said she got involved in golf during her seventh-grade year and has kept improving. That improvement led her to committing to continue her golfing in college at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
“I got involved in golf when I was in about seventh grade, but I never really took it serious until high school,” she said. “I have been playing golf since I was pretty little.”
At the next level, Schlaepfer consistency will continue to sparkle along with her glowing personality.
“Next year in college I would just like to better myself,” she said. “I would like to see what the college experience is about and make my golf game sharper. I know that I will be able to compete at that level with the practice I have put it.”