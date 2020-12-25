Gering's Madi Schlaepfer the model of consistency in earning Co-Golfer of the Year honors

Schlaepfer said that what helped her during her high school career was the competition that she faced. Western Nebraska has plenty of strong golfers, plus her family is a golfing family.

“Battling against the girls has been fun. I believe that it has pushed each one of us to work harder,” she said. “I know that if I had a bad day, one of them was going to be there to take the medal that day. It was always interesting going into tournament day, because nobody really knew who was going to shine that day. Overall, battling them has been a big motivator, and it helped me at the state tournament.”

Her family also was a key part in her golfing success. She did say that she puts more into golf than her family, though.

“Everyone in my family golfs. Some of them do it for fun, and some of them do it competitively,” Schlaepfer said. “I definitely put more practice into the game than them so of course I can beat them, but we do it more for the fun.”

Schlaepfer doesn’t compete in any other sport at Gering, which gives her the opportunity to practice in the off season.

“I am a 12-month-year-round golfer,” she said. “I practice golf in all seasons whether it is indoors or outdoors. I am also involved in other clubs at GHS such as NHS.”