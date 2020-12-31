Hard work paying off for Morrill's Ilycia Guerue

Guerue said she is excited to continue her playing career at the collegiate level.

“Tt is just the best feeling ever. I mean I’ve dreamed about that for so long. (Signing with Jamestown) is the right choice for me. I’m so happy about my decision and I’m so glad I’m able to go to the next level.”

Another milestone Guerue achieved this year is getting a win over Mitchell for the first time in her high school career.

“It felt amazing to win for our community. I know they’ve been waiting for this, and we’ve been waiting for this for forever. We knew one day it was gonna happen. We finally did it and it’s such a great feeling for us. They have been our rivals for so long.There was always so much emotion coming into this game. This time we just set our emotions aside and just played. It’s a win I will remember forever.”

To down Mitchell on the Lions’ homecourt was especially satisfying, Guerue said.

“It was awesome being in our home environment, on our home court. All of our fans were there just going crazy. It was awesome. It was a perfect environment.”

The only drawback in getting the win is her head coach and father Josh Guerue wasn’t able to be at the game.