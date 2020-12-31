Hard work paying off for Morrill's Ilycia Guerue

Ilycia Guerue's hard work is paying off as she sets a lot of personal milestones during her senior basketball season at Morrill High School.
After sitting out most of her sophomore season rehabbing from a torn ACL, Guerue scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season.
“I just felt really accomplished. I’ve put so much time in the gym,” she said. “It was great to be able to accomplish that, especially after I had such a tough season my sophomore year.”
Guerue, though, said her sophomore year really helped her grow as a player.
“I think about (sitting out most of my sophomore year)all the time,” she said. “I imagine if I didn’t miss that year. In a way, it helped me learn of lot of things by sitting on the bench and being able to watch and observe. I’m happy with where I am now. (The injury) happened for a reason.”
Guerue also achieved another milestone having already committed to play basketball at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. She said it was a huge relief to get that out of the way before starting her senior season.
“It’s great to be able to just relax and play the game I love without any pressure. It just took so much off my shoulders already. It’s already a big year. It’s my senior year. To be able to get that done was a huge relief for me.”
Guerue said she is excited to continue her playing career at the collegiate level.
“Tt is just the best feeling ever. I mean I’ve dreamed about that for so long. (Signing with Jamestown) is the right choice for me. I’m so happy about my decision and I’m so glad I’m able to go to the next level.”
Another milestone Guerue achieved this year is getting a win over Mitchell for the first time in her high school career.
“It felt amazing to win for our community. I know they’ve been waiting for this, and we’ve been waiting for this for forever. We knew one day it was gonna happen. We finally did it and it’s such a great feeling for us. They have been our rivals for so long.There was always so much emotion coming into this game. This time we just set our emotions aside and just played. It’s a win I will remember forever.”
To down Mitchell on the Lions’ homecourt was especially satisfying, Guerue said.
“It was awesome being in our home environment, on our home court. All of our fans were there just going crazy. It was awesome. It was a perfect environment.”
The only drawback in getting the win is her head coach and father Josh Guerue wasn’t able to be at the game.
“It was definitely tough. I had a little heart-to-heart moment with him before I (went to play against Mitchell). I knew it was gonna be different. I knew I was going to have to step up in other ways. Starting around (6 p.m.) we just kind of game planned even before the game started. I think we really picked up the slack from (coach Guerue) not being here,” she said.
After getting the monkey off their backs and winning a game against Mitchell, Guerue said she is hoping for bigger and better things for the team this season.
“We’re just taking each day one at a time and not getting too far ahead of ourselves where we’re thinking about too much. We’re just taking one game at a time. At the end of the day we want to win that district championship,” she said.
Guerue is not just a scoring threat when she steps on the court. She also cuts a formidable defensive presence. After a win over Garden County earlier this season, she picked up her 419th career steal, and hopes to keep adding to it as the season goes on.
Guerue and her teammates are back in action on Jan. 4 against Potter-Dix.