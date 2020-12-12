Hastings girls, boys top Gering

The second half was totally difference as Hastings outscored Gering only 10-9 in the third period to lead after three periods 39-21.

The fourth quarter saw Gering outscore Hastings 17-13.

A big performer for the Bulldogs in the second half was the play of Winkler, who scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the final two quarters. Winkler led all scorers in the game with 20 points.

Gering also got a 10-point performance from Kiara Aguallo while Cloey Fries scored her five points all in the first quarter.

The Gering girls drop to 2-3 on the season while Hastings moves to 3-1. Gering girls will travel to face Scottsbluff on Tuesday.

The Gering boys started slow in the contest with Hastings running out to a 16-0 lead before Gering got on the scoreboard. Hastings led 24-2 after one period.

The second quarter saw Gering outscore Hastings 11-8 as the Bulldogs opened the quarter on a 7-0 run behind four points from Brett Pszanka and a trey from Max Greeley. Hastings led at halftime 32-13.

The third quarter was back and forth as Hastings outscored the Bulldogs 13-12 to lead 45-23 after 24 minutes of play. Hastings outscored Gering 12-8 in the final quarter to win 57-31 to move to 3-1 on the season.