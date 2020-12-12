Hastings girls, boys top Gering

HASTINGS – The Gering girls and boys fell to Hastings High School in action Saturday in Hastings.
The Gering girls received 20 points from Sydnee Winkler and outscored Hastings 26-23 in the second half, but couldn’t make up a 29-12 halftime deficit in falling 52-38 to Hastings.
The Gering boys scored just two points in the first quarter and then hung with ranked Hastings before falling 57-31.
The Gering girls struggled scoring early in the first half of their game Saturday, scoring just 12 points in trailing 29-12 at halftime.
Gering coach Steve Land said the start was identical to the start they had Friday against Adams Central.
“Another slow start for the Gering girls,” Land said. “We can’t keep digging ourselves in a hole.”
Land said Winkler had a big game for the Bulldogs.
“Sydnee Winkler had a good game shooting the ball and from the free throw line, going 9-of-9,” he said.
Land said his team learned a lot about themselves this weekend.
““We have to be the aggressor starting out,” he said. “We picked up the intensity after seeing Hastings be more physical. I have to remind myself this is a young team. We have to keep improving. We did learn a lot about ourselves today.”
The second half was totally difference as Hastings outscored Gering only 10-9 in the third period to lead after three periods 39-21.
The fourth quarter saw Gering outscore Hastings 17-13.
A big performer for the Bulldogs in the second half was the play of Winkler, who scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the final two quarters. Winkler led all scorers in the game with 20 points.
Gering also got a 10-point performance from Kiara Aguallo while Cloey Fries scored her five points all in the first quarter.
The Gering girls drop to 2-3 on the season while Hastings moves to 3-1. Gering girls will travel to face Scottsbluff on Tuesday.
The Gering boys started slow in the contest with Hastings running out to a 16-0 lead before Gering got on the scoreboard. Hastings led 24-2 after one period.
The second quarter saw Gering outscore Hastings 11-8 as the Bulldogs opened the quarter on a 7-0 run behind four points from Brett Pszanka and a trey from Max Greeley. Hastings led at halftime 32-13.
The third quarter was back and forth as Hastings outscored the Bulldogs 13-12 to lead 45-23 after 24 minutes of play. Hastings outscored Gering 12-8 in the final quarter to win 57-31 to move to 3-1 on the season.
Gering had six players score. Greeley led the way with nine points followed by Pszanka with eight points.
Gering drops to 1-5 on the season and will next be in action Friday when they travel to Ogallala.
Girls Game
Gering 5 7 9 17 – 38
Hastings 16 13 10 13 – 52
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 20, Cloey Fries 5, Kiara Aguallo 10, Brylee Dean 2, Madison Seiler 1.
HASTINGS
KK Laux 9, Dacey Sealey 11, Nyaguor Duang 2, McKinsey Long 15, Charli Coil 6, Maddie Hilgendorf 7,Lauren Hinrichs 2.
Boys Game
Gering 2 11 12 8 נ31
Hastings 24 8 13 12 נ57
GERING
Max Greeley 9, Brett Pszanka 8, Sam Rocheleau 6, Kaden Bohnsack 4, Hunter Hayden 2, Eli Marez 2.
