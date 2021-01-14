 Skip to main content
High School Basketball Scores for 1-14
  Updated
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 60, O’Neill 57

Arcadia-Loup City 50, Riverside 42

Battle Creek 43, Lutheran High Northeast 35

Bayard 76, Sioux County 30

Southeast's Hayden Anderson takes the ball upcourt while being defended by Lingle-Ft. Laramie's Nolan Spears during their game on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Bellevue West 82, Lincoln Pius X 65

Blair 53, Plattsmouth 42

Burwell 50, Ord 47

Central City 65, Ravenna 31

Chase County 70, Perkins County 38

College View Academy 56, Hampton 31

Cross County 67, Twin River 61

East Butler 44, Dorchester 24

Elkhorn Mount Michael 74, Boys Town 37

Elm Creek 73, Axtell 40

Fairbury 39, Wilber-Clatonia 36

Fort Calhoun 62, Weeping Water 47

Gothenburg 51, Cozad 38

Hastings St. Cecilia 62, Minden 38

Hay Springs 39, Cody-Kilgore 27

Lingle-Ft. Laramie's Baylee Skinner tries to dribble past Southeast's Kylee Llewellyn during their game on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Heartland 54, Fillmore Central 43

Hi-Line 63, Alma 46

Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Kearney Catholic 58, Broken Bow 34

Lincoln Northeast 78, Kearney 62

Lincoln Southwest 66, Fremont 56

Milford 68, Raymond Central 43

Mitchell 74, Torrington, Wyo. 44

Nebraska Lutheran 64, High Plains Community 28

Omaha South 68, Omaha North 45

Osceola 69, Friend 59

Paxton 57, Creek Valley 19

Platteview 75, Seward 49

Sandhills/Thedford 43, Anselmo-Merna 39

Schuyler 47, West Point-Beemer 46

Shelton 47, Centura 46

Spalding Academy 63, Nebraska Christian 62

St. Edward 45, Heartland Lutheran 32

St. Mary’s 68, Summerland 27

Stanton 61, Plainview 38

Sutton 55, Wood River 47

Wallace 71, South Platte 47

West Holt 56, North Central 50

MUDECAS Tournament

Division A Semifinal

Parkview Christian 42, Freeman 39

Tri County 50, Diller-Odell 41

Division B Semifinal

Exeter/Milligan 59, Lewiston 48

Palmyra 42, Johnson-Brock 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cornerstone Christian vs. Omaha Christian Academy, ppd.

Dakota Valley, S.D. vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, ppd.

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa vs. Wakefield, ppd.

North Bend Central vs. Wayne, ppd.

Winside vs. Walthill, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alma 66, Hi-Line 25

Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills/Thedford 46

Arcadia-Loup City 48, Riverside 25

Battle Creek 44, Lutheran High Northeast 33

Bayard 45, Sioux County 41

Blair 55, Plattsmouth 22

Bridgeport 75, Leyton 15

Broken Bow 67, Kearney Catholic 49

Cody-Kilgore 51, Hay Springs 46

Cross County 55, Twin River 38

Dorchester 45, East Butler 28

Dundy County-Stratton 46, Medicine Valley 40

Elm Creek 47, Axtell 45

Fairbury 45, Wilber-Clatonia 24

Fillmore Central 59, Heartland 21

Fullerton 65, Palmer 30

Gothenburg 49, Cozad 17

Guardian Angels 65, Archbishop Bergan 37

Hampton 48, College View Academy 18

Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Minden 22

Heartland Lutheran 35, St. Edward 25

High Plains Community 39, Nebraska Lutheran 16

Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Neligh-Oakdale 38

Lincoln Christian 42, Louisville 31

Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln High 51

Lincoln Southeast 44, Grand Island 22

Mead 57, Boys Town 20

Mitchell 35, Torrington, Wyo. 31

Nebraska Christian 61, Spalding Academy 16

North Central 51, West Holt 30

O’Neill 52, Ainsworth 32

Omaha Christian Academy 50, Cornerstone Christian 15

Omaha Gross Catholic 53, Omaha Mercy 23

Omaha North 50, Omaha South 45

Ord 51, Burwell 27

Osceola 45, Friend 24

Paxton 54, Creek Valley 32

Pender 66, Omaha Nation 18

Perkins County 61, Chase County 23

Ravenna 56, Central City 34

Shelton 44, Centura 34

South Platte 63, Wallace 29

Stanton 37, Plainview 24

Summerland 55, St. Mary’s 35

Weeping Water 40, Fort Calhoun 34

West Point-Beemer 75, Schuyler 9

Wood River 59, Sutton 47

89th Annual Fairfax Tournament

Semifinal

Falls City 41, South Holt, Mo. 28

MUDECAS Tournament

Division A Semifinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, Exeter/Milligan 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Johnson-Brock 27

Division B Semifinal

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Palmyra 50

Southern 58, Pawnee City 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa vs. Wakefield, ppd.

North Bend Central vs. Wayne, ppd.

Raymond Central vs. Milford, ppd. to Jan 14th.

Winside vs. Walthill, ppd.

WYOMING BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Mitchell, Neb. 74, Torrington 44

Southeast 47, Lingle-Fort Laramie 24

Wall, S.D. 52, Moorcroft 39

West River Tournament

First Round

Upton-Sundance 73, Newell, S.D. 29

WYOMING GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Century, Idaho 37, Star Valley 19

Mitchell, Neb. 35, Torrington 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/



