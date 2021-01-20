Iziah Blanco coming up big for Gering wrestling team

Senior Iziah Blanco took up wrestling last year at the urging of a football teammate.

“Andrew Mount, actually, dragged me out,” Blanco said.

Mount joined the team after coach Jarred Berger put a challenge out for his wrestlers to recruit more athletes to join the team.

“We put it on some of our kids last year. We said, ‘Look we need some bigger guys to come out. Get some kids who aren’t playing basketball, just kind of sit down and do nothing, get them to come out and wrestle. We need bigger guys to compete for a title. We want to go to state duels and we need we need a full team (to do that). They (Andrew) Mount and Iziah,”

Despite being dragged out to wrestle by Mount, Blanco did have some wrestling experience.

He wrestled as a kid. “Everyone around here does,” he said, laughingly.

Blanco, though, had to learn quickly how to wrestle at the varsity level. He picked up his first win in a dual against Ogallala on Jan. 9, 2020.

“If he doesn’t win that match we don’t win that duel, and we might not have it to state duals (last year),” Berger said. He’s come up clutch three different times in some duals for us.”