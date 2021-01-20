Iziah Blanco coming up big for Gering wrestling team

Senior Iziah Blanco took up wrestling last year at the urging of a football teammate.
“Andrew Mount, actually, dragged me out,” Blanco said.
Mount joined the team after coach Jarred Berger put a challenge out for his wrestlers to recruit more athletes to join the team.
“We put it on some of our kids last year. We said, ‘Look we need some bigger guys to come out. Get some kids who aren’t playing basketball, just kind of sit down and do nothing, get them to come out and wrestle. We need bigger guys to compete for a title. We want to go to state duels and we need we need a full team (to do that). They (Andrew) Mount and Iziah,”
Despite being dragged out to wrestle by Mount, Blanco did have some wrestling experience.
He wrestled as a kid. “Everyone around here does,” he said, laughingly.
Blanco, though, had to learn quickly how to wrestle at the varsity level. He picked up his first win in a dual against Ogallala on Jan. 9, 2020.
“If he doesn’t win that match we don’t win that duel, and we might not have it to state duals (last year),” Berger said. He’s come up clutch three different times in some duals for us.”
Blanco said he has seen improvement on the mat from last year to now.
“I think just practice and getting mat time has made a huge impact on me. My practice partner in the wrestling room, Andrew Mount, is really helping me develop. I’ve made such a huge jump from last season,” Blanco said.
Blanco is really coachable, Berger said.
“He’s still learning every day. He works hard, You can’t ask more than that, Berger said.
Berger said Blanco’s eagerness to learn has helped him improve drastically from last season.
“(His wreslting skills have improved) tenfold,” Berger said. “He’s come so far from learning and wanting to learn. He worked out a lot this summer, He’s a strong, athletic young man. It’s just trying to put things together. Wrestling’s a hard sport to learn. He’s come a long way.
“He comes every day and works hard. He runs hard, runs sprints and he does his best to try to learn. He picks the brain of the coaches and I, and he wants to improve. He wants to get better every day.”
Blanco said he has seen his hard work pay off this season with picking up more wins.
“I have a positive record this year. (It feels) way better winning,” he said.
Blanco said he doesn’t really have any personal goals beyond helping the team.
“I’m mainly just focusing on the team right now,” he said.
Berger said having a winning record puts Blanco in good position for later in the season.
“He has a winning record and that’s big,” he said. “That’s great for him because he will get a seed (in the district tournament), and have a better chance of qualifying. Ultimately that’s goal. Get him down to state and experience that, and score points for us and help us win.”
The Bulldogs are back in action today in a triangular at Sidney,