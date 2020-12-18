Minatare boys, girls fall to Arthur County

MINATARE — The Minatare boys and Arthur County were locked in a close battle in the first quarter before Arthur County pulled away for a 52-34 win on Friday.
Minatare took the early 1-0 lead on a free throw by Joe Gomez to start the game, but Arthur County used a balanced scoring attack to build a 12-5 lead after one quarter of play.
In the second quarter, the Wolves’ Alex Worthing had the hot hand scoring seven points to put his team up 32-13 at halftime.
Arthur County continued to build on its lead in the third. The Wolves went into the final frame with a 42-25 lead.
Minatare did outscore Arthur County 11-10 in the final quarter to close the gap to 52-34.
Minatare boys coach JJ Ozuna said Arthur County controlled the tempo of the game.
“I have to give credit to Arthur County for making us play outside of our comfort zone,” he said.
Ozuna said the biggest thing that hurt his team, though, was turnovers.
“We were just talking about team chemistry,” he said. “We just have to learn to be able to play with the guys around them.”
Ozuna said his team did have some great moments in the game.
“We had these dry spells on offense. We went on runs to get right into it, then our fire fizzled. We just have to keep that intensity all game. We talked about having that intensity without the fear of failure. I think these guys will get it they’re more than capable of it. It’s just when it clicks, hopefully that train gets rolling and doesn’t stop.”
In girls action, Minatare and Arthur County played evenly to start the game.
Arthur County caught fire on offense as they ran out to a 36-16 halftime lead.
The Wolves never looked back as they claimed a 62-28 lead on the road.
Minatare girls coach Tyler Koke said Arthur County outrebounded his team for the win.
“The difference, I think, was just offensive boards. They crashed the boards a lot better than us. We were a little bit shorter but we just got to box out. (Arthur County) has so many Second Chance points.”
Koke said the Wolves were a taller team, but his team could have nullified that height advantage.
I think they’re a little bit taller. I think we were faster. We just weren’t using our speed quite as well as we should have. We tried to get in position, but they weren’t bouncing our way.”
Koke said early foul trouble also hurt the team.
“We had three girls in foul trouble in the first half, and that is going to hurt anybody. They played really tough and just gave it their all tonight,” he said.
Minatare girls and boys are back in action on Friday, Jan 8 at Hemingford.
