Minatare boys, girls fall to Arthur County

MINATARE — The Minatare boys and Arthur County were locked in a close battle in the first quarter before Arthur County pulled away for a 52-34 win on Friday.

Minatare took the early 1-0 lead on a free throw by Joe Gomez to start the game, but Arthur County used a balanced scoring attack to build a 12-5 lead after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter, the Wolves’ Alex Worthing had the hot hand scoring seven points to put his team up 32-13 at halftime.

Arthur County continued to build on its lead in the third. The Wolves went into the final frame with a 42-25 lead.

Minatare did outscore Arthur County 11-10 in the final quarter to close the gap to 52-34.

Minatare boys coach JJ Ozuna said Arthur County controlled the tempo of the game.

“I have to give credit to Arthur County for making us play outside of our comfort zone,” he said.

Ozuna said the biggest thing that hurt his team, though, was turnovers.

“We were just talking about team chemistry,” he said. “We just have to learn to be able to play with the guys around them.”

Ozuna said his team did have some great moments in the game.