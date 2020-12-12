Mitchell boys down Hemingford 70-32

MITCHELL — A balanced attack helped the Mitchell boys earn a 70-32 win over Hemingford on Friday.
Offensively, the Tigers got off to a fast start scoring 14 points in the first including a pair of 3-pointers from Francisco Barrios.
Defensively, Mitchell gave up just four points in the opening quarter.
Barrios again nailed a pair of threes in the second and Easton Anderson put six points including a trey. The Mitchell boys outscored Hemingford 21-10 in the second as they led 35-14 at the half.
Easton Anderson and Carter Reising led the offensive attack for Mitchell in the third putting up seven points each.
Mitchell cooled a bit in the fourth scoring just 10 points with their bench picking up some minutes, while holding Hemingford to eight.
Mitchell coach Jayson Gregory said it was a solid effort by his team.
“We wanted to definitely play with a different tempo than we did on Thursday night against Gering. I felt like we didn’t push the issue offensively Thursday night, so we put a strong emphasis on keeping the tempo up and the boys responded. We got a lot of good looks that we finished tonight as well. It was just nice to see the improvement from Thursday to today.”
Mitchell’s Austin Thyne went down with an ankle injury in the first game of the season against Gering at the Western Conference Tournament. Gregory said his team has had some players step up during his absence.
“With injuries and illness and things that aren’t necessarily in our control, it’s nice to see a lot of guys step up and take a larger role in the game. It definitely pays off as the season goes, or just even for the program,” he said. “It was it encouraging to win by such a large margin even though Austin’s sitting (on the bench with an injury). The boys stepped up and they did a nice job.”
Gregory said it hasn’t been just one players who has stepped up for the Tigers.
“We didn’t want one person to try to make up for what we were missing,” he said. “We just needed a little extra from everybody else. Everybody gave that tonight and we saw what happened.”
The Tigers host Alliance on Friday, Dec. 18. Mitchell then takes on Morrill on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Mitchell 14 21 25 10 — 70
Hemingford 4 10 10 8 — 32
Mitchell
Francisco Barrios 15, Junior Alvizar 2, Oscar Flores 4, Jaren Anderson 8, Jaden Schumacher 2, Carter Reisig 13, Rylan Aguallo 12 Tyler Jackson 4, Easton Anderson 10.
Hemingford
Darin Turek 10, Caiden Hill 2, Brian Turek 8, Ethan Specht 4, Rick Turek 3, Daren McConville 2, Kenny Wyland 3.
