Mitchell boys down Hemingford 70-32

MITCHELL — A balanced attack helped the Mitchell boys earn a 70-32 win over Hemingford on Friday.

Offensively, the Tigers got off to a fast start scoring 14 points in the first including a pair of 3-pointers from Francisco Barrios.

Defensively, Mitchell gave up just four points in the opening quarter.

Barrios again nailed a pair of threes in the second and Easton Anderson put six points including a trey. The Mitchell boys outscored Hemingford 21-10 in the second as they led 35-14 at the half.

Easton Anderson and Carter Reising led the offensive attack for Mitchell in the third putting up seven points each.

Mitchell cooled a bit in the fourth scoring just 10 points with their bench picking up some minutes, while holding Hemingford to eight.

Mitchell coach Jayson Gregory said it was a solid effort by his team.

“We wanted to definitely play with a different tempo than we did on Thursday night against Gering. I felt like we didn’t push the issue offensively Thursday night, so we put a strong emphasis on keeping the tempo up and the boys responded. We got a lot of good looks that we finished tonight as well. It was just nice to see the improvement from Thursday to today.”