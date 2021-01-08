Mitchell boys down Scottsbluff 76-68

Barrios had another big quarter to help Mitchell close out the win scoring nine of his game-high 26 points. Thyne added 25 for the Tigers. Reisig also reached double figures with 14.

Harre paced the Scottsbluff offense with 15 points, and Kellon Harris added 13. Schwartz had 10 in the game.

Thyne said his team came out with more fire than the Bearcats.

“We came in with more intensity. We were ready to go,” he said. “We lost to them earlier in the year, we we just wanted to get revenge on them.”

Thyne said it was big win for Mitchell.

“This is huge, We are on a three-game win streak,” he said. “It was huge to beat Bluffs, we haven’t done it in a long time.”

Thyne missed a couple weeks with an injury he suffered in the first game of the season against Gering. Thyne, though, said his team is playing well.

“We’re growing. We’re getting a lot better every single game,” he said. “We’re just getting better and better.”

Mitchell is on the road as they take on Chadron today at 7 p.m.

Scottsbluff travel to Ogallala to take on the Indians on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.