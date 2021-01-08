Mitchell boys down Scottsbluff 76-68

A huge first quarter propelled the Mitchell boys past Scottsbluff 76-68 on Friday.
The team traded leads early in the first.
Scottsbluff took the early six points lead on a basket by Trevor Schwartz. A 3-pointer by Mitchell’s Francisco Barrios put Mitchell up 7-6.
Schwartz again came up with a bucket to give Scottsbluff the 8-7 lead.
Easton Anderson answered with a trey to give Mitchell the 10-8 lead, but Kellon Harris hit a bucket to tie the game at 10-10.
Mitchell, though, started to pull away rattling off 13 unanswered points including two 3-pointers from Barrios and Austin Thyne. Barrios and Thyne scored 10 apiece in the first, and Easton Anderson added 3.
Thyne came up big for the Tigers in the second. Thyne hit two more threes as he scored 13 points in the quarter with Mitchell going into the half with a 47-34 lead.
The Bearcats outscored the Tigers 13-12 in the third behind a balanced attack. Tyler Harre, Harris, Jackson Ostdiek and Izaiah Mendoza each knocked down a bucket and Kaedon Patton hit a 3-pointer.
Carter Reisig nailed a three scoring five points to lead Mitchell in the third.
Scottsbluff outscored Mitchell again in the final frame 21-17, but the Mitchell lead proved to be insurmountable.
Barrios had another big quarter to help Mitchell close out the win scoring nine of his game-high 26 points. Thyne added 25 for the Tigers. Reisig also reached double figures with 14.
Harre paced the Scottsbluff offense with 15 points, and Kellon Harris added 13. Schwartz had 10 in the game.
Thyne said his team came out with more fire than the Bearcats.
“We came in with more intensity. We were ready to go,” he said. “We lost to them earlier in the year, we we just wanted to get revenge on them.”
Thyne said it was big win for Mitchell.
“This is huge, We are on a three-game win streak,” he said. “It was huge to beat Bluffs, we haven’t done it in a long time.”
Thyne missed a couple weeks with an injury he suffered in the first game of the season against Gering. Thyne, though, said his team is playing well.
“We’re growing. We’re getting a lot better every single game,” he said. “We’re just getting better and better.”
Mitchell is on the road as they take on Chadron today at 7 p.m.
Scottsbluff travel to Ogallala to take on the Indians on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.
Mitchell 23 24 12 17 — 76
Scottsbluff 10 24 13 21 — 68
Mitchell
Francisco Barrios 26, Austin Thyne 25, Francisco Alvizar 4, Jaden Schumacher 2, Carter Reisig 14, Easton Anderson 5.
Scottsbluff
Tyler Harre 15, Kellon Harris 13, Trevor Schwartz 10, Jackson Ostdiek 2, James Bruner 6, Tate Talkington 8, Izaiah Mendoza 8, Kaedon Patton 6.