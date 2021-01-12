Mitchell boys stage late-game rally to down Sidney

MITCHELL — The Mitchell boys basketball kept its poise to take a comeback win over Sidney, 72-64.

With 3:57 left in the fourth quarter, senior Francisco Barrios buried two free throws to give Mitchell its first lead of the game at 61-59.

Sidney jumped out to an early lead taking a 16-12 lead in the first quarter of play. Sidney scored 18 in the second to maintain a slim 34-31 lead going into halftime.

Both teams put up 19 points in the third helping the Raiders maintain its three point lead at 53-50 heading into the final frame.

A big fourth quarter for Austin Thyne and Barrios helped the Tigers put up 22 points in the quarter. Thyne puts 11 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth, and Barrios scored six all from the charity stripe including the two that gave Mitchell the lead.

After Barrios gave the Tigers the lead, Thyne extended the lead to 63-59 scoring in the paint and drawing a foul, but failed to nail the free throw.

Connor Hartzler scored with 2:35 left to play to bring Sidney to within two points at 63-61.

Jaron Anderson hit a key free throw with 2:25 to play giving Mitchell the 64-61 lead.