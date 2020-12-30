Mitchell boys take the Cabela's Holiday Tournament title with big win over McCook

SIDNEY — Austin Thyne scored his 1,000th career point as the Mitchell boys shook off a first-round loss to McCook to claim the Cabela’s Holiday Tournament championship on Wednesday.
The Tigers raced past McCook for the 68-49 win in the title game after falling 68-58 to open the tournament.
Thyne picked up his 1,000th career point with 3:10 left in the first quarter on a free throw. He showed his scoring prowess early on hitting a 3-pointer to give Mitchell the lead at 5-4.
Thyne showed his creativity with a little under 2 minutes to play in the first quarter. Thyne inbounded the ball to himself off of a McCook player for an easy two points.
Thyne scored seven of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter giving Mitchell a slim 19-16 lead
Reisig scored all 12 of his points in the second quarter as Mitchell built an 40-29 lead heading into halftime.
Mitchell also showcased its defense, holding McCook to 8 third quarter points as the Tigers extended its lead to 53-37 heading into the final frame.
The Tigers again outscored the Bison 15-12 in the fourth as they claimed the 68-49 win.
Also scoring in double figures for Mitchell were Rylan Aguallo with 12, Carter Reisig with 12 and Francisco Alvizar with 11.
Mitchell improved to 6-5 on the season. McCook fell to 4-5.
In earlier action, the Sidney boys earned a 57-45 win over Ord and Chase County claimed a 36-31 win over Gordon-Rushville.
In girls play, Ord won the championship game against Sidney, 50-41.
Gordon-Rushville eked out a 44-40 win over Mitchell. Gordon-Rushville and Mitchell were locked in a close battle all game.
The Mustangs were up 7-6 after the first quarter. Gordon-Rushvilled increased its lead to 19-16 at the halftime.
Mitchell took a 25-23 lead with 4:36 to play in the third, and again at 28-26 on a 3-pointer. Gordon-Rushville regained the lead on a 3-pointer on the next possession, and would never trail again as they closed out the win outscoring Mitchell 11-10 in the final frame.
G-R 4:36 25-23 MIT lead
#34 GR 25-25
MIT Bowles FTs 3:32 0-2 25-25
#10 G-R FTs 3:19 1-2 26-25 G-R lead
MIT 3-pointer 28-26 MIT Lead
Boys Bracket
Mitchell 68-49
Mitchell 19 21 13 15 — 68
McCook 16 13 8 12 — 49
Mitchell
Austin Thyne 25, Rylan Aguallo 12, Carter Reisig 12, Francisco Barrios 8, Francisco Alvizar 11.
Sidney 57-45
Ord 8 9 12 16 — 45
Sidney 8 18 11 20 — 57
Chase County 36, Gordon-Rushville 31
Gordon Rushville 10 7 6 8 — 31
Ord 4 11 6 15 — 36
Girls Bracket
Ord 50, Sidney 41
Gordon-Rushville 44, Mitchell 40
Gordon-Rushville 7 12 14 11 — 44
Mitchell 6 10 14 10 — 40
McCook 59, Chase County 38
Chase County 9 9 11 9 — 38
McCook 20 11 14 14 — 59