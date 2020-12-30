 Skip to main content
Mitchell boys take the Cabela's Holiday Tournament title with big win over McCook
Mitchell boys take the Cabela's Holiday Tournament title with big win over McCook

Mitchell boys take the Cabela's Holiday Tournament title with big win over McCook

Mitchell's Austin Thyne puts up a shot over Morrill's Cody Johnson (23) and Gavind Dunkel during a game on Dec. 19 in Morrill. Thyne scored his 1,000th career point in the Cabela's Holiday Tournament championship game against McCook on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

SIDNEY — Austin Thyne scored his 1,000th career point as the Mitchell boys shook off a first-round loss to McCook to claim the Cabela’s Holiday Tournament championship on Wednesday.

The Tigers raced past McCook for the 68-49 win in the title game after falling 68-58 to open the tournament.

Thyne picked up his 1,000th career point with 3:10 left in the first quarter on a free throw. He showed his scoring prowess early on hitting a 3-pointer to give Mitchell the lead at 5-4.

Thyne showed his creativity with a little under 2 minutes to play in the first quarter. Thyne inbounded the ball to himself off of a McCook player for an easy two points.

Thyne scored seven of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter giving Mitchell a slim 19-16 lead

Reisig scored all 12 of his points in the second quarter as Mitchell built an 40-29 lead heading into halftime.

Mitchell also showcased its defense, holding McCook to 8 third quarter points as the Tigers extended its lead to 53-37 heading into the final frame.

The Tigers again outscored the Bison 15-12 in the fourth as they claimed the 68-49 win.

Also scoring in double figures for Mitchell were Rylan Aguallo with 12, Carter Reisig with 12 and Francisco Alvizar with 11.

Mitchell improved to 6-5 on the season. McCook fell to 4-5.

In earlier action, the Sidney boys earned a 57-45 win over Ord and Chase County claimed a 36-31 win over Gordon-Rushville.

In girls play, Ord won the championship game against Sidney, 50-41.

Gordon-Rushville eked out a 44-40 win over Mitchell. Gordon-Rushville and Mitchell were locked in a close battle all game.

The Mustangs were up 7-6 after the first quarter. Gordon-Rushvilled increased its lead to 19-16 at the halftime.

Mitchell took a 25-23 lead with 4:36 to play in the third, and again at 28-26 on a 3-pointer. Gordon-Rushville regained the lead on a 3-pointer on the next possession, and would never trail again as they closed out the win outscoring Mitchell 11-10 in the final frame.

G-R 4:36 25-23 MIT lead

#34 GR 25-25

MIT Bowles FTs 3:32 0-2 25-25

#10 G-R FTs 3:19 1-2 26-25 G-R lead

MIT 3-pointer 28-26 MIT Lead

Boys Bracket

Mitchell 68-49

Mitchell 19 21 13 15 — 68

McCook 16 13 8 12 — 49

Mitchell

Austin Thyne 25, Rylan Aguallo 12, Carter Reisig 12, Francisco Barrios 8, Francisco Alvizar 11.

Sidney 57-45

Ord 8 9 12 16 — 45

Sidney 8 18 11 20 — 57

Chase County 36, Gordon-Rushville 31

Gordon Rushville 10 7 6 8 — 31

Ord 4 11 6 15 — 36

Girls Bracket

Ord 50, Sidney 41

Gordon-Rushville 44, Mitchell 40

Gordon-Rushville 7 12 14 11 — 44

Mitchell 6 10 14 10 — 40

McCook 59, Chase County 38

Chase County 9 9 11 9 — 38

McCook 20 11 14 14 — 59

