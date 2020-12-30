Mitchell boys take the Cabela's Holiday Tournament title with big win over McCook

SIDNEY — Austin Thyne scored his 1,000th career point as the Mitchell boys shook off a first-round loss to McCook to claim the Cabela’s Holiday Tournament championship on Wednesday.

The Tigers raced past McCook for the 68-49 win in the title game after falling 68-58 to open the tournament.

Thyne picked up his 1,000th career point with 3:10 left in the first quarter on a free throw. He showed his scoring prowess early on hitting a 3-pointer to give Mitchell the lead at 5-4.

Thyne showed his creativity with a little under 2 minutes to play in the first quarter. Thyne inbounded the ball to himself off of a McCook player for an easy two points.

Thyne scored seven of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter giving Mitchell a slim 19-16 lead

Reisig scored all 12 of his points in the second quarter as Mitchell built an 40-29 lead heading into halftime.

Mitchell also showcased its defense, holding McCook to 8 third quarter points as the Tigers extended its lead to 53-37 heading into the final frame.

The Tigers again outscored the Bison 15-12 in the fourth as they claimed the 68-49 win.