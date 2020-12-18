Mitchell girls, Alliance boys register wins

Alliance head coach Michael Baker said the late run in the second quarter gave the Bulldogs just what it needed to finish off the fourth quarter.

“We’re always talking about finishing the second quarter and doing the third quarter well. We didn’t do the third quarter part, but we did the second and that gave us a cushion,” he said. “You knew Mitchell was going to make a run and that way we could withstand it. Had we not done that, the game’s probably tied in the middle of the third quarter instead of us being up.”

Mitchell heated up to start the third period on a 3-pointer from Easton Anderson, followed up by a bucket from Jaron Anderson to cut the lead to 32-25. The Tigers pulled to within four points later on when Rylan Aguallo hit a pair of free throws followed by another 3-pointer from Thyne to cut the deficit to 44-40. Alliance mustered a free throw from Caeson Clarke and a bucket from Kelley before Easton Anderson hit his second three of the contest to keep the Tigers within four points, 47-43. Despite outscoring Alliance 23-15 in the third, the Tigers couldn’t keep Alliance off the board in the fourth as the Bulldogs bettered Mitchell 17-12 in the frame to finish off the win.

Baker was pleased with his team’s effort against a good Mitchell team.