Mitchell girls, Alliance boys register wins

MITCHELL — The Mitchell girls and Alliance boys picked up wins on Friday night as the Tiger girls cruised to a 63-20 win over the Bulldogs, while the Alliance boys held off a second-half surge by Mitchell to register a 64-55 win over the Tigers at Mitchell High School.
Ten Mitchell girls broke into the scoring column as the Tigers raced out to a 23-3 lead after the first quarter before commanding a 51-8 lead at the half. Although the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 9-3 in the third, Alliance’s Emma Wood scored eight in the final quarter to lead the Bulldogs 8-3 over Mitchell in the final frame.
Mitchell’s Jayden Kanno led all scorers in the contest with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, followed by nine points from Marjie Schmitt and eight points from Makena Chambers.
Wood’s eight points led Alliance, followed by seven from Angie Davis.
In the boys contest, Alliance didn’t have any trouble racing out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. However, the return of Austin Thyne for the Tigers proved beneficial as the junior kicked off the second period with the first five points for Mitchell, cutting the Alliance lead to 19-15 midway through the frame. Alliance, though, responded when senior Jaden Kelley drilled a 3-pointer to spark a 13-2 run in the final five minutes of the first half. A trey by Thyne with 43 seconds left in the period cut Alliance’s lead to 32-20 heading into the intermission.
Alliance head coach Michael Baker said the late run in the second quarter gave the Bulldogs just what it needed to finish off the fourth quarter.
“We’re always talking about finishing the second quarter and doing the third quarter well. We didn’t do the third quarter part, but we did the second and that gave us a cushion,” he said. “You knew Mitchell was going to make a run and that way we could withstand it. Had we not done that, the game’s probably tied in the middle of the third quarter instead of us being up.”
Mitchell heated up to start the third period on a 3-pointer from Easton Anderson, followed up by a bucket from Jaron Anderson to cut the lead to 32-25. The Tigers pulled to within four points later on when Rylan Aguallo hit a pair of free throws followed by another 3-pointer from Thyne to cut the deficit to 44-40. Alliance mustered a free throw from Caeson Clarke and a bucket from Kelley before Easton Anderson hit his second three of the contest to keep the Tigers within four points, 47-43. Despite outscoring Alliance 23-15 in the third, the Tigers couldn’t keep Alliance off the board in the fourth as the Bulldogs bettered Mitchell 17-12 in the frame to finish off the win.
Baker was pleased with his team’s effort against a good Mitchell team.
“It wasn’t perfect, but it was a real good December basketball game,” Baker said. “Two really good teams fighting to go to the state tournament at the end of the year.”
Mitchell head coach Jayson Gregory said the Tigers are making strides on the court and the coaching staff is seeing a lot of progress every game.
“We’re playing hard and that’s one of the most impressive things that we’ve been talking about with the boys and we see it every night is we’re playing really hard and our attitudes have been good,” Gregory said. “Regardless of what’s happening in the game, we never really feel like we’re out of it. We just keep battling. These early tests are going to pay off as the season goes on.”
Thyne led all scorers in the contest with 26 points and five 3-pointers. Jaron Anderson finished with nine points, while Aguallo and Easton Anderson each pitched in seven.
Crayten Cyza led the Bulldogs with 15 points, followed by 13 from Clark and nine from Kellen Muhr. Kelley and Matulka each chipped in eight points in the win.
The win improved Alliance to 5-1, while Mitchell fell to 2-4 on the season.
Alliance will next be in action today when it hosts Sidney, while Mitchell travels to Morrill.
Girls game
Alliance 3 5 4 8 — 20
Mitchell 23 28 9 3 — 63
ALLIANCE
Emma Wood 8, Angie Davis 7, Bailey Stark 1, Avah Steggall 4.
MITCHELL
Jacque Bowles 1, Angelica Gutierrez 7, Jayden Kanno 14, Avery Hobbs 6, Makena Chambers 8, Elena Guzman 3, Marjie Schmitt 9, Josie Jenkins 6, Caani Banks 7, McKinley Knotts 2.
Boys game
Alliance 16 16 15 17 — 64
Mitchell 10 10 23 12 — 55
ALLIANCE
Jaden Kelley 8, Jonah Matulka 8, Kellen Muhr 9, Crayten Cyza 15, Chase King 8, Caeson Clark 13, Hunter Little Hoop 2, Chase Boyer 1.
MITCHELL
Francisco Barrios 4, Austin Thyne 26, Jaron Anderson 9, Jaden Schumacher 2, Rylan Aguallo 7, Easton Anderson 7.
