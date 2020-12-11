Mitchell girls move past Gering; Gering boys down Mitchell

A big first half propelled the Mitchell girls basketball team past Gering 50-43 on Thursday.

The Tigers’ Marjie Schmitt had the hot hand in the first quarter hitting three 3-pointers as Mitchell took the 16-10 lead.

Sydnee Winkler kept Gering in the game knocking down two treys.

In the second quarter, Gutierrez had four points, and Jayden Kanno had a three to give Mitchell the 27-19 lead going into the locker room at the half.

Angelica Gutierrez and Schmitt both hit a 3-pointer as Mitchell extended its load to 37-27.

Cloey Fries put up six points as the Bulldogs offense exploded in the fourth. Gering’s Kiara Aguallo added four points in the final frame.

Gering outscored Mitchell 16-13 in the fourth but the Bulldogs rally fell short. Mitchell’s Caani Banks scored eight of 12 points in the fourth as the Tigers held the Bulldogs at bay, claiming the 50-43 win.

The win avenged Mitchell’s 45-32 loss to Gering on Saturday, Dec. 5 in the Western Conference Tournament.