Mitchell girls move past Gering; Gering boys down Mitchell

A big first half propelled the Mitchell girls basketball team past Gering 50-43 on Thursday.
The Tigers’ Marjie Schmitt had the hot hand in the first quarter hitting three 3-pointers as Mitchell took the 16-10 lead.
Sydnee Winkler kept Gering in the game knocking down two treys.
In the second quarter, Gutierrez had four points, and Jayden Kanno had a three to give Mitchell the 27-19 lead going into the locker room at the half.
Angelica Gutierrez and Schmitt both hit a 3-pointer as Mitchell extended its load to 37-27.
Cloey Fries put up six points as the Bulldogs offense exploded in the fourth. Gering’s Kiara Aguallo added four points in the final frame.
Gering outscored Mitchell 16-13 in the fourth but the Bulldogs rally fell short. Mitchell’s Caani Banks scored eight of 12 points in the fourth as the Tigers held the Bulldogs at bay, claiming the 50-43 win.
The win avenged Mitchell’s 45-32 loss to Gering on Saturday, Dec. 5 in the Western Conference Tournament.
“I just think we had a better start to the game than what we did (last week). We had a couple games in the Western Conference Tournament where that was our problem. We started really flat and we didn’t get going in that first quarter. We dug ourselves in a little bit of hold against (Gering) the lat time,” Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said. “This time, I thought we were more aggressive in that first quarter. We were able to get our scoring going right away and get a lead. That just kind of carried us in the next quarter.”
Harvey said defense also played a big role in the Tigers win.
“We were helping on defense today. Some of Gering’s players like to drive the ball and do a pretty job at it. We were doing really well on help defense stepping over and taking those drives away. I think that took them our of their offensive flow,” he said.
In the boys game, it was Gering avenging a loss to Mitchell in the opening round of the Western Conference Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 4. Gering lost that game 63-55.
On Thursday, Gering jumped on top of Mitchell early to take the 54-41 win. The Bulldogs improved to 1-3 on the season.
In a defense dominated first quarter Gering took an 8-5 lead. The Bulldogs stretched the lead to 18-13 heading into halftime.
Both teams were on fire in the third scoring 16 points each. After three quarters, Gering led 34-29.
Gering’s offense stayed hot in the fourth putting up 20 points to 14 for Mitchell as the Bulldogs raced out to a 54-43 win.
Both Gering teams are back in action Friday at Adams Central. Mitchell girls and boys teams host Hemingford on Saturday.
