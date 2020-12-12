Mitchell girls run past Hemingford

MITCHELL — The Mitchell girls had three players score in double figures as they ran past Hemingford 57-19 on Saturday.
The Tigers found their rhythm early scoring 16 points in the first quarter led by Jayden Kanno who nailed two 3-pointers. Mitchell led 16-6 after one.
Mitchell defense helped the offense to keep rolling. The Tigers put up 14 points behind six from Avery Hobbs to go into the locker room at halftime with a 30-9 lead.
“Defensively, we just wanted to make sure that we had some switches on defensive assignments the way we wanted them,” Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said.
The Tigers kept the offensive onslaught with Makena Chambers scoring six of Mitchell’s 14 points in the quarter, while holding Hemingford to 4.
The final frame was more of the same. Mitchell pout up 13 points to pick up the 57-19 win.
Kanno led Mitchell with 13 points nailing three 3-pointers. Hobbs and Chambers each added 12 points for the Tigers.
“A game like that gives us a chance to look and make some changes if we want without really worrying about what it’s going to do. I’m just real proud of the girls jumping out (to a big lead) again. That’s the start we want,” Harvey said. “They did really good. We got a chance to get a lot of girls some time tonight.”
Getting a lot of the players time out on the court will only help them going forward in the season, Harvey said.
“That’s huge. Especially in a year like this year. Who knows what can happen? The more time we can get for our bench is great,” he said. “Some of our benches younger haven’t really been at that varsity level, and they’ve got to see that speed change. So it’s really good to get some time for them so that they can see how the speed of the game changes.”
Hemingford’s Cathering Bryner and Kyla Walker led Hemingford’s offensive with four points a piece.
Mitchell is back in action on Friday, Dec. 18 when they host Alliance. The Tigers will travel to take on the Morrill Lions on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Mitchell 16 14 15 13 — 57
Hemingford 6 3 4 6 — 19
Mitchell
Jacque Bowles 5, Jayden Kanno 13, Avery Hobbs 12, Makena Chambers 12, Marjie Schmitt 2, Josie Jenkins 2, Caani Banks 4, Hayley Blackstone 5, McKinley Knotts 2.
Hemingford
Avery Davies, 2, Destiny Hanson 2, Kambree Walker 2, Kyla Walker 4, Mikayla Kumpf 3, Catherine Bryner 4, Elizabeth Mayer 2.
