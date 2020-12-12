Mitchell girls run past Hemingford

MITCHELL — The Mitchell girls had three players score in double figures as they ran past Hemingford 57-19 on Saturday.

The Tigers found their rhythm early scoring 16 points in the first quarter led by Jayden Kanno who nailed two 3-pointers. Mitchell led 16-6 after one.

Mitchell defense helped the offense to keep rolling. The Tigers put up 14 points behind six from Avery Hobbs to go into the locker room at halftime with a 30-9 lead.

“Defensively, we just wanted to make sure that we had some switches on defensive assignments the way we wanted them,” Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said.

The Tigers kept the offensive onslaught with Makena Chambers scoring six of Mitchell’s 14 points in the quarter, while holding Hemingford to 4.

The final frame was more of the same. Mitchell pout up 13 points to pick up the 57-19 win.

Kanno led Mitchell with 13 points nailing three 3-pointers. Hobbs and Chambers each added 12 points for the Tigers.