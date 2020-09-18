Mitchell runs to win over Chase County, 55-8

MITCHELL — Mitchell’s rushing attack, led by Rylan Aguallo, proved too powerful for Chase County as the Tigers ran past Chase County 55-8 on Friday.
“We played a great game,” Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen said. “We got in our run packages and our heavy packages and moved the ball really well. Up front, our guys played great.”
Aguallo scored two touchdowns to close out the first half, and three for the game.
“Rylan (Aguallo) had a great game running the ball. Austin (Thyne) did as well. Cael Peters come in there in the second half and ran really well, but, up front, our guys took care of business and controlled the line of scrimmage.”
Kuxhausen said his team has great depth.
“We have a good rotation to keep guys fresh,” he said. “Some our young guys are stepping up and running the ball well. We have a couple freshmen we feel comfortable with if we need to throw them in there.. We’re three or four deep with some of our older guys, we feel comfortable with our depth right now. If we can stay healthy, that will be the key going forward.”
Thyne gave credit to his blockers for opening up holes for him and the rest of team to run through.
“We have an incredible (offensive) line this year,” Thyne said. “We lost one of our best linemen for this game ... We had some big guys step in and we just ran the ball just like we have all year.”
Peters, a freshman, ran hard for Mitchell scoring in the second and fourth quarters.
Jaden Schumacher first put Mitchell on the board with a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the first quarter, and quarterback Austin Thyne ran a touchdown in on a draw play.
Peters scored his first touchdown at the 5:36 mark of the second quarter to put Mitchell up 21-0.
Aguallo scored his first touchdown with 1:21 left in the second quarter. A little less than 26 seconds later Aguallo gave the Tigers the 35-8 lead going into the locker room.
Mitchell started strong in the third quarter, but had two stalled drives. Thyne threw an interception. With the Tigers in the red zone, Aguallo fumbled and the ball was recovered by Chase County.
Thyne said he isn’t overly concerned about the two turnovers.
“It’s going to happen,” he said. “We haven’t played a second half in two games. We just have to stay solid throughout the game.”
Kuxhausen said the two turnovers were caused by trying new sets and new plays.
“We’ve done a good job not turning the ball over,” he said. “We were working on some things. We are kind of a heavy team and too tight team, but we wanted to work on some spread things because we have some good packages. We run the all well, but we have to get better in the pass game, so (the turnovers) was more of us trying to work on some things.”
Chase County couldn’t get anything going on the ensuing possession after recovering the fumble with quarterback Ryan Bernhardt coughing up the ball with 3:38 to go in the third.
The Tigers capitalized on the turnover with Jaron Anderson punching the ball at the 3:38 mark.
Peters put Mitchell on the board again in the fourth with a touchdown with close to two minutes gone in the fourth putting the Tigers up 49-8.
Kuxhausen played some of his underclassmen to close out the fourth quarter. Freshman Santiago Castillo would cap the game off with a touchdown with 4:08 left to play.
“It’s always nice when you can get some young guys in there at the end of the game,” he said. “I’m just proud of our guys. It was a great whole team effort tonight.”
Mitchell will travel to take on Chadron of Friday, Sept. 25. Chadron also comes into the game undefeated with wins over Chase County, Gordon-Rushville and Gering. Game time is 7 p.m.
