Mitchell runs to win over Chase County, 55-8

MITCHELL — Mitchell’s rushing attack, led by Rylan Aguallo, proved too powerful for Chase County as the Tigers ran past Chase County 55-8 on Friday.

“We played a great game,” Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen said. “We got in our run packages and our heavy packages and moved the ball really well. Up front, our guys played great.”

Aguallo scored two touchdowns to close out the first half, and three for the game.

“Rylan (Aguallo) had a great game running the ball. Austin (Thyne) did as well. Cael Peters come in there in the second half and ran really well, but, up front, our guys took care of business and controlled the line of scrimmage.”

Kuxhausen said his team has great depth.

“We have a good rotation to keep guys fresh,” he said. “Some our young guys are stepping up and running the ball well. We have a couple freshmen we feel comfortable with if we need to throw them in there.. We’re three or four deep with some of our older guys, we feel comfortable with our depth right now. If we can stay healthy, that will be the key going forward.”

Thyne gave credit to his blockers for opening up holes for him and the rest of team to run through.