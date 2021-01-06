Mitchell’s Jenkins signs with Lake Region State College

Mitchell’s Josie Jenkins had options to continue playing volleyball from four-year and two-year colleges. After thinking about it, she decided that the junior college route was best for her.
Jenkins made it official Wednesday afternoon, signing with Lake Region State College out of Devils Lake, North Dakota.
“I am signing with a Lake Region State College in Devils Lake, North Dakota,” she said. “I am signing at LRSC because the atmosphere of the college was great, the people were so kind, the coaching staff is the kind of coaching staff I want to play for, and they have a sign language program that I am very interested in getting certified in. I am excited to have a bit of adventure.”
Her options included a lot of schools to play volleyball.
“I was looking at Northeast CC in Norfolk, Mid-Plains CC in North Platte, Doane, and Dakota State University,” she said. “I received offers from all, but I definitely felt like the community college route was the best for me. I am so excited and blessed to be playing next level. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to keep playing the sport I love while also meeting so many new people and getting an education.”
Her decision to play volleyball in college over her other sports was easy since volleyball was the sport she grew to love.
“I have really fallen in love with volleyball over the past four years and this led me to work very, very hard to play at the next level,” Jenkins said. “Volleyball was the only sport that I was interested in playing at the next level because I really love how it is so much about team and everyone has to give their all and it always feels like it.”
This past year was an interesting time for Jenkins and her Mitchell volleyball teammates. This past season, Jenkins finished with 241 kills, 207 digs, and 20 ace serves. What she learned the most about her senior season is taking each match as it is your last, especially with the pandemic that the team had to go through.
“I have learned to appreciate every game as if it was our last. Volleyball was so hectic at times and a message Coach Broussard kept telling us was that it could be your last,” Jenkins said. “Unfortunately, I did get quarantined for two weeks at the end of season, so I took that message to heart. I had to keep playing hard because you never know. It might have been a weird season, but the team had to make the most of it. I definitely appreciate that it [the season] happened, because many girls did not get a season.”
Jenkins said she will take several memories with her from her time at Mitchell while playing volleyball.
“I always see pictures of our bus rides and game days, but the best are always from the locker room or from practice,” Jenkins said. “There are so many inside jokes, songs, and lessons I have learned from past teammates like Keyana Wilfred and Annabelle Gillen and my coaches that will always stick with me. Volleyball was always so much fun with the team.”
It is those former teammates that became an inspiration to her growing up and she takes that to heart.
“I have learned so much from many of the Mitchell alumni. Keyana Wilfred, Kenzie Kanno, Belle Gillen, and so many more of the girls who have come before me are inspirations,” she said. “So many of them are succeeding and pushing themselves just like they did at Mitchell. The work ethic and the drive that they taught me is incredibly valuable, not just on the court but off as well. They are some of the kindest people I know. I think of them often and hope other girls see what I saw in them, in me. They are not only amazing role models, but great friends as well. I will make sure to send you the photos right away after the signing. Thank you so much for covering this and all you have done!”
That is why it is going to be heard for Jenkins to finally take off that Black and Orange uniform for the final time after she graduates in May.
“It is going to be very hard for me to finally retire my Mitchell colors,” she said. “I have been here for all my life and it’s all I have ever known to wear black and orange. I will be soaking it in as long as I can. I am definitely excited to see who gets No, 10 next year and to see what the girls can do.”
At the college level, Jenkins has plans both academically and athletically.
“In college sports, my obvious goal is to do the best we can, get wins under our belts and get some titles,” Jenkins said. “My personal goals are to make some life-long friends, learn some valuable lessons, and see a little bit more of the world than I have seen now. Academically, I want to continue my high GPA.”
Jenkins is the first in her family to play college sports, but her brother is also aiming for that. That is why she wants to be a good role model for her brother.
“Yes I am the first in my family to be playing college sports,” she said. “My brother has the goal of playing college athletics also so I’m really trying to be the best role model for him that I can be.”
Jenkins is planning on going into early childhood development. She is also planning on getting certified in ASL (American Sign Language) at LRSC.