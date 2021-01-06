Mitchell’s Jenkins signs with Lake Region State College

“I have really fallen in love with volleyball over the past four years and this led me to work very, very hard to play at the next level,” Jenkins said. “Volleyball was the only sport that I was interested in playing at the next level because I really love how it is so much about team and everyone has to give their all and it always feels like it.”

This past year was an interesting time for Jenkins and her Mitchell volleyball teammates. This past season, Jenkins finished with 241 kills, 207 digs, and 20 ace serves. What she learned the most about her senior season is taking each match as it is your last, especially with the pandemic that the team had to go through.

“I have learned to appreciate every game as if it was our last. Volleyball was so hectic at times and a message Coach Broussard kept telling us was that it could be your last,” Jenkins said. “Unfortunately, I did get quarantined for two weeks at the end of season, so I took that message to heart. I had to keep playing hard because you never know. It might have been a weird season, but the team had to make the most of it. I definitely appreciate that it [the season] happened, because many girls did not get a season.”

Jenkins said she will take several memories with her from her time at Mitchell while playing volleyball.