Mitchell wrestlers fall to Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast

MITCHELL — Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast came from behind to pick up a 42-31 dual win over Mitchell.
Cael Peters of Mitchell opened the dual with a pin over Taylor Swartwood in the 170-pound weight class to give Mitchell the 6-0 lead.
At 182, Ethan Steinhausen pinned Mitchell’s Austin Worth to even the score at 6-6 before Mitchell’s Jeremiah Coley pinned Jessy Valentine in 2:53 at 195 pounds.
Nathan Coley picked up a 5-2 decision at 220 over Will Baker. With Coley’s win the Tigers were up 15-6.
After a double forfeit at 285, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast’s Grant Logsdon pinned Ace Hobbs at 106 to cut the lead to 15-12 and start off a five match win streak.
Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast rattled off four more wins by pin fall, with Brocks Blevins pinning TC Hughson at 113, Kaleb Brothwell pinning Jerrett Fear, Wyatt Sylvester downing Cutter Beaver and Jaden Houk taking the win over Collin Ramirez.
With Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast’s win streak, the score stood at 36-15.
Mitchell’s Santiago Castillo pinned Josie Houk to give the Tigers another six points at 138 pounds, and Kadin Perez pinned Jaden VanGundy. Mitchell’s Devon Engledon picked up a 12-2 major decision win over Gage Gibson to bring the Tigers within five points at 36-31.
At 160 pounds, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast’s Lance York won by forfeit to seal the win a 42-31.
Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast head coach Mark Bullington said it was a big road win for his team.
“We told them this was a good Mitchell team,” he said. “We filled all the weight classes, that’s a big thing. I thought Mitchell wrestled well. We have some things to clean up, but I think we did really well.”
Bullington said it was hard fielding a team to fill of the weight classes.
“That’s the reason (we combined Lingle-Ft. Laramie and Southeast) this year,” he said. “We couldn’t even schedule duals with the kids we had (if we hadn’t combined the two teams). We had two wrestlers move, and that hurt us.”
Bullington said the success the Southeast football team had spilled over to other sports.
“It’s just that momentum around the school that got things going,” he said.
170 — Cael Peters (Mitchell) over Taylor Swartwood (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) (Fall)
182 — Ethan Steinhausen (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) over Austin Worth (Mitchell) (Fall)
195 — Jeremiah Coley (Mitchell) over Jessy Valentine (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) (Fall 2:53)
220 — Nathan Coley (Mitchell) over Will Baker (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) (Dec 5-2)
285 — Double Forfeit
106 — Grant Logsdon (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) over Ace Hobbs (Mitchell) (Fall)
113 — Brock Blevins (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) over Thomas (TC) Hughson (Mitchell) (Fall)
120 — Kaleb Brothwell (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) over Jerrett Fear (Mitchell) (Fall)
126 — Wyatt Sylvester (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) over Cutter Beaver (Mitchell) (Fall)
132 — Jaden Houk (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) over Collin Ramirez (Mitchell) (Fall)
138 — Santiago Castillo (Mitchell) over Josie Houk (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) (Fall 0:00)
145 — Kadin Perez (Mitchell) over Jaden VanGundy (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) (Fall 0:00)
152 — Devon Engledon (Mitchell) over Gage Gibson (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) (MD 12-2)
160 — Lance York (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) over Unknown (Def.)