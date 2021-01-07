Mitchell wrestlers fall to Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast

At 160 pounds, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast’s Lance York won by forfeit to seal the win a 42-31.

Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast head coach Mark Bullington said it was a big road win for his team.

“We told them this was a good Mitchell team,” he said. “We filled all the weight classes, that’s a big thing. I thought Mitchell wrestled well. We have some things to clean up, but I think we did really well.”

Bullington said it was hard fielding a team to fill of the weight classes.

“That’s the reason (we combined Lingle-Ft. Laramie and Southeast) this year,” he said. “We couldn’t even schedule duals with the kids we had (if we hadn’t combined the two teams). We had two wrestlers move, and that hurt us.”

Bullington said the success the Southeast football team had spilled over to other sports.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just that momentum around the school that got things going,” he said.

170 — Cael Peters (Mitchell) over Taylor Swartwood (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) (Fall)

182 — Ethan Steinhausen (Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast) over Austin Worth (Mitchell) (Fall)