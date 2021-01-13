Mitchell's Francisco Barrios stepping up for boys basketball team

“We’re going to need them down the stretch if they have to come in if another player is in foul trouble,” he said. “We’re going to definitely need them.”

With Thyne back in the lineup, Barrios has stepped up his game further posting 26 points in a win over Scottsbluff and 18 points in a loss to Chadron.

He also scored 17 in a thrilling comeback win over Sidney on Tuesday. With his team having been down to Sidney most of the game, Barrios hit two key free throws to tie the game at 59-59 with 4:10 left on the clock. On the next possession, Barrios went to the line again and nailed both free throws to give Mitchell the 61-59 lead.

Those free throws proved to be a momentum changer for the Tigers. Mitchell went on to win the game 72-64 hitting on eight free throws down the stretch.

Barrios said it was a credit to his team that they were able to pull of the win.

“Everyone on the team is strong,” he said. “We know what we can do.

“We just came out a little, a little soft, I would say, tonight, we just didn’t have the energy. Through the second half we just built (our energy) back up. We just started rolling, and once we got there we knew that we could get it done.”