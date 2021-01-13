Mitchell's Francisco Barrios stepping up for boys basketball team

With a big win over Sidney on Tuesday, the Mitchell boys basketball team improved to 8-6.
The Tigers’ record, though, is a bit deceiving. Austin Thyne, who leads Class C1 in scoring at 23.6 points per game, went down with an ankle injury in Mitchell’s first game of the season against Gering on Dec. 3.
Senior Francisco Barrios, already a leader on the team, had to step it up another notch while Thyne was out, he said.
“We have quite a bit of young guys that not don’t necessarily (have a lot of varsity experience), but we need to get everyone on the same page,” he said. “I felt that we bonded (while Thyne was out). Once we got Austin back, he just fit in really well.”
Not to say they were happy that Thyne had missed several game with four of the teams six losses coming during that period. Barrios, though, said it was a good chance to get he and the rest of the team on the same page.
“In a way (it helped the rest of the team bond), We got a lot of the younger guys that didn’t get much playing time in. We substituted different players. It helped to have them play with the older guys. I think that definitely helped getting those younger guys some playing time”
Barrios said the varsity playing time some of the younger players were able to get will only make the team better.
“We’re going to need them down the stretch if they have to come in if another player is in foul trouble,” he said. “We’re going to definitely need them.”
With Thyne back in the lineup, Barrios has stepped up his game further posting 26 points in a win over Scottsbluff and 18 points in a loss to Chadron.
He also scored 17 in a thrilling comeback win over Sidney on Tuesday. With his team having been down to Sidney most of the game, Barrios hit two key free throws to tie the game at 59-59 with 4:10 left on the clock. On the next possession, Barrios went to the line again and nailed both free throws to give Mitchell the 61-59 lead.
Those free throws proved to be a momentum changer for the Tigers. Mitchell went on to win the game 72-64 hitting on eight free throws down the stretch.
Barrios said it was a credit to his team that they were able to pull of the win.
“Everyone on the team is strong,” he said. “We know what we can do.
“We just came out a little, a little soft, I would say, tonight, we just didn’t have the energy. Through the second half we just built (our energy) back up. We just started rolling, and once we got there we knew that we could get it done.”
Through Barrios’ four years in the program he has been there for the highs and lows.