Morrill boys cruise to 60-35 win over Garden County

MORRILL — The Morrill boys used solid defense as they ran past Garden County 60-35 on Friday.

Isaiah Guerue scored four of his eight points in the first quarter and five other Lions scored two to give them the 14-6 lead after one.

Morrill’s Caden Lewis scored five points in the second including a 3-pointer. Kolten McMackin added four points as the Lions built a 29-10 halftime lead.

McMackin came up big again in the third scoring seven points, and Jackson Margheim hit a three as the Lions extended their lead to 46-25 after three quarters of play.

In the final frame, Morrill’s offense cooled down as they were able to get some playing time for its bench players including a 3-pointer from Sebastian Rodriguez in the closing minutes.

McMackin had a team-high 15 points to lead Morrill. Caden Lewis added 10, and Guerue chipped eight in the win.

Garden County’s Dillon Christiansen had a game-high 16 points to lead the Eagles, and Johnny Vargas added nine despite fouling out in the middle of the fourth.

Even with large margin of victory. Morrill head coach Terry Lofink said his team has been slow to get its offense going so far this season.