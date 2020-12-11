Morrill boys cruise to 60-35 win over Garden County

MORRILL — The Morrill boys used solid defense as they ran past Garden County 60-35 on Friday.
Isaiah Guerue scored four of his eight points in the first quarter and five other Lions scored two to give them the 14-6 lead after one.
Morrill’s Caden Lewis scored five points in the second including a 3-pointer. Kolten McMackin added four points as the Lions built a 29-10 halftime lead.
McMackin came up big again in the third scoring seven points, and Jackson Margheim hit a three as the Lions extended their lead to 46-25 after three quarters of play.
In the final frame, Morrill’s offense cooled down as they were able to get some playing time for its bench players including a 3-pointer from Sebastian Rodriguez in the closing minutes.
McMackin had a team-high 15 points to lead Morrill. Caden Lewis added 10, and Guerue chipped eight in the win.
Garden County’s Dillon Christiansen had a game-high 16 points to lead the Eagles, and Johnny Vargas added nine despite fouling out in the middle of the fourth.
Even with large margin of victory. Morrill head coach Terry Lofink said his team has been slow to get its offense going so far this season.
“We played up and down, kind of like the whole start of the season. We play good in spurts and then we just go into ruts where we don’t we don’t play well and we make bad decisions,” he said. “A lot of our problem is because of our inability to consistently make shots. I can tell you right now we didn’t shoot the ball very well again.”
He said the early scoring problems are something they need to iron out as the season goes on.
“We’re struggling (to get our offense going in the first quarter). We played too fast, and when we do that we’re not we’re not very good,” he said. “We got to get better. We let one get away Tuesday night at Hay Springs. It wasn’t a good game for us. I was glad to see our guys come back tonight and respond and get a win tonight.”
Lofink said as long as his team continues to improve it has a chance to go far this season.
“We have a nice subdistrict with a legitimate shot to win it if we play well and continue to get better,” he said. “Garden county plays hard. They got some nice athletes. Same thing with Leyton. They’re a much improved and they’re a big strong basketball team.”
Lofink had high praise for this year’s squad.
“You know I love our team. This is by far the hardest team (in practice) I’ve had. They’re wanting to compete in practice, which I haven’t been able to get that last couple years, but I think a lot of that is just growth. I think our programs in that early stages of growth,” he said.
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Garden County at Morrill 12-11
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
PHOTOS: Gering at Mitchell Basketball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!