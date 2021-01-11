Morrill boys win 70-23 over Kimball

MORRILL — The Morrill scored early and often as they earned a 70-23 on Monday in Morrill.

Four Lions scored in double figures led by Gavin Dunkel with 15. Cody Johnson added 13. Caden Lewis and Kolten McMackin both put up 11.

A big first quarter propelled Morrill to the win with McMackin scored nine points and Dunkel had six as the Lions score 28 points. Morrill’s stingy defense gave up just four Kimball points.

It was more of the same in the second quarter as Dunkel scored at will in the paint picking up another eight points as Morrill cruised to 43-8 halftime lead.

Morrill’s pace slowed a bit in the third. the Lions scored four points with Lewis scoring half of them. The Lions extended its lead to 58-15 going to the fourth quarter.

The Lions were able to give meaningful minutes to its bench players as they closed out the win. Luke Ott score five, Tyrick Perez had 3 and Ryder Lind connected a 3-pointer.

Morrill was led in scoring my Wyatt Cords with seven points, Ethan Ratzlaff had six and Cole Henton added five.

Morrill coach Terry Lofink said his team played with intensity.