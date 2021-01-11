Morrill boys win 70-23 over Kimball

MORRILL — The Morrill scored early and often as they earned a 70-23 on Monday in Morrill.
Four Lions scored in double figures led by Gavin Dunkel with 15. Cody Johnson added 13. Caden Lewis and Kolten McMackin both put up 11.
A big first quarter propelled Morrill to the win with McMackin scored nine points and Dunkel had six as the Lions score 28 points. Morrill’s stingy defense gave up just four Kimball points.
It was more of the same in the second quarter as Dunkel scored at will in the paint picking up another eight points as Morrill cruised to 43-8 halftime lead.
Morrill’s pace slowed a bit in the third. the Lions scored four points with Lewis scoring half of them. The Lions extended its lead to 58-15 going to the fourth quarter.
The Lions were able to give meaningful minutes to its bench players as they closed out the win. Luke Ott score five, Tyrick Perez had 3 and Ryder Lind connected a 3-pointer.
Morrill was led in scoring my Wyatt Cords with seven points, Ethan Ratzlaff had six and Cole Henton added five.
Morrill coach Terry Lofink said his team played with intensity.
“We got a good group of guys,” Lofink said. “We had a great week of practice. We let a ball game slip away last week against Potter-Dix. Nothing against Potter-Dix, they’re a really good basketball team, but you know you have a four or five point lead in the last two and a half, three minutes you’ve got to understand that the clock is your enemy. We got to do a better job of showing maturity at the end of games and finishing,”
Lofink said his team will need to win some big games down the stretch heading toward the postseason.
“Losing those two games hurt us. We’re going to have to win some games now, and we have to win some games that we’re not expected to.”
Kimball 4 4 7 8 — 23
Morrill 28 15 14 13 — 70
Kimball
Cole Henton 5, Roy Tarango 4, Christian Allen-Van Pelt 1, Wyatt Cords 7, Ethan Ratzlaff 6.
Morrill
Caden Lewis 11, Kolten McMackin 11, Luke Ott 5, Tyrick Perez 3, Cody Johnson 13, Jackson Margheim 5, Ryder Lind 3, Gavin Dunkel 15, Conrad Seier 2, Isaiah Guerue 2.