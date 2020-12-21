Morrill girls, boys pick up wins over Crawford

The Lions again outscored Crawford 11-7 in the third. The Rams, though, found its rhythm on offense in the final frame. Crawford put up 13 points, while holding Morrill to six.

Morrill, though, walked away with the 47-38 win.

Madison Mendoza scored 15 points to lead the Lions, and Ilycia Guerue added 11.

Crawford’s Hannah Lemmon scored 13 points to lead the Rams.

Morrill girls head coach Josh Guerue said he was pleased with how his team played.

“I was really happy with the way the girls responded tonight,” he said. “We are at game four of a tough stretch in a five-day span. The girls were focused and played with great poise and purpose.”

Guerue said he thinks his team is just finding its stride.

“We are really starting to understand our tempo and situations. We played great defense tonight and all the girls played really well,” he said. “Our bench is making huge strides and we are able to add more and more girls to the rotation. This will be a huge plus for us down the stretch after the Christmas break.”

Guerue said the break couldn’t come at a better time for his team.