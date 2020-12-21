Morrill girls, boys pick up wins over Crawford

MORRILL — The Morrill boys and girls picked up wins on Tuesday over Crawford.
The Morrill boys jumped out to a quick lead. The Lions were up 15-6 after one quarter of play. The Lions increased the lead to 37-8 at the half with a 22-point second quarter.
Morrill boys head coach Terry Lofink said he was pleased with the way his team started the game.
“I loved our start,” he said. “We jumped out to a 37-8 halftime lead and were able to play some younger kids, which is always nice.”
With the younger players in the game, the offense slowed a bit, but still ran away with a 58-26 win.
Kolten McMackin led the Lions’ offensive attack with 20 points. Jackson Margheim added 10 points and Isaiah Guerue scored eight in the win.
Crawford was paced by Hays Frahm with 11 points, and Roman Metz had seven.
The Lions head into the holiday break with a 5-2 record.
“I like the way were playing, competing hard,” he said. “It’s time to get a little rest and get back to it. We have a tough game in two weeks against Potter Dix on Jan. 4.”
In the girls game, Morrill built a 16-7 lead after the first quarter, and would go into halftime up 30-18.
The Lions again outscored Crawford 11-7 in the third. The Rams, though, found its rhythm on offense in the final frame. Crawford put up 13 points, while holding Morrill to six.
Morrill, though, walked away with the 47-38 win.
Madison Mendoza scored 15 points to lead the Lions, and Ilycia Guerue added 11.
Crawford’s Hannah Lemmon scored 13 points to lead the Rams.
Morrill girls head coach Josh Guerue said he was pleased with how his team played.
“I was really happy with the way the girls responded tonight,” he said. “We are at game four of a tough stretch in a five-day span. The girls were focused and played with great poise and purpose.”
Guerue said he thinks his team is just finding its stride.
“We are really starting to understand our tempo and situations. We played great defense tonight and all the girls played really well,” he said. “Our bench is making huge strides and we are able to add more and more girls to the rotation. This will be a huge plus for us down the stretch after the Christmas break.”
Guerue said the break couldn’t come at a better time for his team.
“This will be a well deserved and much needed break for everyone. We will recharge our batteries and be ready to roll Dec. 28.”
Both teams will be back in action Jan. 4 when they host Potter-Dix.
Boys
Crawford 6 3 9 8 — 26
Morrill 15 22 8 13 — 58
Crawford
Mitch Knode 4, Hays Frahm 11, Andrew Two Bulls 1, Levi VanBeek 3, Roman Metz 7.
Morrill
Caden Lewis 7, Teige Whetham 2, Kolten McMackin 20, Tyrick Perez 2, Cody Johnson 2, Jackson Margheim 10, Ryder Lind 3, Gavin Dunkel 3, Conrad Seier 1, Isaiah Guerue 8.
Girls
Crawford 7 11 7 13 — 38
Morrill 16 14 11 6 — 47
Crawford
Hadlee Rudloff 2, Skylar Summers 2, Kylah Vogel 4, Taylyn Clark 4, Kamden Victory 4, Natalie Barry 4, Jasmine Dyer 5, Hannah Lemmon 13.
Morrill
PaitynHoman 4, Libbie Schaefer 8, Jaiden Steiner 9, Ilycia Guerue 11, Madison Mendoza 15.