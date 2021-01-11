Morrill girls cruise past Kimball 61-39

MORRILL — Morrill broke open a close game in the third quarter to cruise past Kimball 61-39.

The Lions had three players score in double figures in the win. Libbie Schaefer led all scorers with 21 points, Ilycia Guerue added 20 and Jaiden Steiner had 10.

Morrill started off fast scoring 18 points in the first quarter behind six points from Schaefer and Steiner. Kimball put up 10 point on four points from Sydney Biesecker and a 3 pointer from Megan Spicer.

With the Lions lead 18-10, Morrill put up 14 points in the second while holding Kimball to 13. Kimball did hold the lead in the second, before Morrill found it’s offensive groove. The Lions had 32-23 at the half and would cruise the rest of the way.

Morrill won the offensive battle again in the third outscoring Kimball 14-13 heading into the fourth.

Guerue exploded for nine points in the final frame as Morrill finished out the game getting some meaningful playing time for its bench.

Morrill coach Josh Guerue said he wasn’t sure what to expect from his team after losing a close game to Scottsbluff on Saturday, Jan. 9.

“We worried coming into this after having such an emotional game two days ago,” he said.