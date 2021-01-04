Morrill girls cruise to win over Potter-Dix

MORRILL — The Morrill girls had three players score in double figures as they ran past Potter-Dix, 62-14, on Monday, Jan. 4.

Ilycia Guerue had 11 first quarter points as the Lions raced to 20-11 lead after the first quarter.

Morrill’s Libbie Schaefer and Jaiden Steiner provided the offensive spark in the second quarter. Schaefer had seven and Steiner had five in the Lions’ 22 point second quarter.

Morrill went into half time with a huge 42-13 lead.

The Lions kept rolling in the third quarter putting up 14 points behind a six-point quarter my Madison Mendoza.

Morrill’s bench closed out the win in the fourth quarter scoring six points. Avree Blair, Brooklin Hess and Paityn Homan each scored two in the final frame.

The Lions defense got even stingier in the second half holding the Coyotes scoreless.

Morrill head coach Josh Guerue said he thought his team played well after coming back from the holiday break.