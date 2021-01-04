Morrill girls cruise to win over Potter-Dix

MORRILL — The Morrill girls had three players score in double figures as they ran past Potter-Dix, 62-14, on Monday, Jan. 4.
Ilycia Guerue had 11 first quarter points as the Lions raced to 20-11 lead after the first quarter.
Morrill’s Libbie Schaefer and Jaiden Steiner provided the offensive spark in the second quarter. Schaefer had seven and Steiner had five in the Lions’ 22 point second quarter.
Morrill went into half time with a huge 42-13 lead.
The Lions kept rolling in the third quarter putting up 14 points behind a six-point quarter my Madison Mendoza.
Morrill’s bench closed out the win in the fourth quarter scoring six points. Avree Blair, Brooklin Hess and Paityn Homan each scored two in the final frame.
The Lions defense got even stingier in the second half holding the Coyotes scoreless.
Morrill head coach Josh Guerue said he thought his team played well after coming back from the holiday break.
“Our main focus was to come out and play polished basketball tonight. After the break we didn’t want to come out and look sluggish and sloppy. I was really proud of the girls because I think they did that. It took us a little bit to get going. We struggled a little bit defensively in the first half and then allowed no points in the second half. They buckled down did a good job,” he said.
Guerue said the huge win was important because he was able to give his bench players some playing time.
“Our bench has been something that we’ve really wanted to take a big step for us. We’ve been waiting and waiting, and I think tonight was that night. They played really well in the JV game. Then we had some girls come in and play some really good minutes in the varsity game, even early, so that’s exciting for us.”
Guerue paced Morrill on offense with 17 points including going four for six from beyond the 3-point line. Schaefer added 16 including two tryes and Mendoza scored 12 in the win.
For Potter-Dix, Mary Kasten and Alyssa Paxton each scored three points.
Morrill will be back in action when they host Scottsbluff on Saturday, Jan 9. Potter-Dix faces Bayard on Friday, Jan. 8.
Potter-Dix 11 3 0 0 — 14
Morrill 20 22 14 6 — 62
Potter-Dix
Lily Tabor 2, Kylie Fiehtner 2, Jayden Shoemaker 2, Mary Kasten 3, Mikayla Lee 2, Alyssa Paxton 3.