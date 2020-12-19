Morrill girls move past Mitchell; Mitchell boys edge Morrill

Ferguson said their guards really made a difference in the win.

“Our guards ballhandling was the difference tonight. We put the ball in our best ballhandlers hands, which was Ilycia Guerue. She was able to penetrate and that allowed us to get our layups in the second half,” he said.

Ferguson said it was almost like relief for the seniors to finally down Mitchell.

“At the end of the game, we finally felt like we got the monkey off our back. That was the first time those girls have ever beaten Mitchell. They finally did it, and on the home court in front of their friends and family. It was just awesome,” he said.

Guerue said it was great to capture the win for the team and the community.

“It’s such a great feeling for us, especially because they have been our rivals for so long. There was always so much emotion coming into this game. This time, we just set our emotions aside and just played. It’s a win we’ll remember forever. Winning on our home court and having all of our fans there just going crazy, it was awesome.”

In boys action, Mitchell’s Austin Thyne scored 26 points to help the Tigers claim a 64-53 win over Morrill.