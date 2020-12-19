Morrill girls move past Mitchell; Mitchell boys edge Morrill

MORRILL — The seniors on the Morrill girls basketball team got the monkey off their back with a 53-45 win over Mitchell.
Three Lions scored in double figures as the seniors claimed their first win in their careers over a Mitchell team. Ilycia Guerue paced Morrill with 20 points. Madison Mendoza and Libbie Schaefer both had 11 in the win.
Mitchell took a 13-11 lead after one quarter of play on three 3-pointers. Jayden Kanno nailed two and Marjie Schmitt canned one.
Morrill, though, clamped down on defense and upped their offensive game. Guerue scored 10 of her 20 points in the second as Morrill took a 24-18 going into the break.
With Guerue and Schaefer on the bench with four fouls, Kanno tried to will the Tigers back with six points. Mitchell cut the Morrill lead to 35-31 going into the final frame.
Morrill assistant coach Schyler Ferguson said his team never showed any panic or worry while Guerue and Schaefer were on the bench.
“We knew they’d make a comeback, but we knew that we just needed to stay calm and poised,” he said. “Our bench did really well tonight. We were looking for some people to come off the bench to show us what they can do. Tonight, Payton Homan and Brooke Hopkins really stepped up for us.”
Guerue scored eight in the final quarter all of free throws and Mendoza had six as the Lions held on for the win.
Ferguson said their guards really made a difference in the win.
“Our guards ballhandling was the difference tonight. We put the ball in our best ballhandlers hands, which was Ilycia Guerue. She was able to penetrate and that allowed us to get our layups in the second half,” he said.
Ferguson said it was almost like relief for the seniors to finally down Mitchell.
“At the end of the game, we finally felt like we got the monkey off our back. That was the first time those girls have ever beaten Mitchell. They finally did it, and on the home court in front of their friends and family. It was just awesome,” he said.
Guerue said it was great to capture the win for the team and the community.
“It’s such a great feeling for us, especially because they have been our rivals for so long. There was always so much emotion coming into this game. This time, we just set our emotions aside and just played. It’s a win we’ll remember forever. Winning on our home court and having all of our fans there just going crazy, it was awesome.”
In boys action, Mitchell’s Austin Thyne scored 26 points to help the Tigers claim a 64-53 win over Morrill.
Mitchell took an 18-15 lead after the first quarter with 12 points from Thyne. Morrill’s Isaiah Guerue and Kolten McMackin score six points each to keep Morrill in the game.
Morrill kept it close playing even with Mitchell through the second quarter. Guerue kept it going on offense draining a 3-pointer and scoring five in the quarter. Mitchell held on to a slim 30-27 lead at the half.
Mitchell found its rhythm on offense in the third. Putting up 21 points using a balanced attack. Jaron Anderson had seven points to lead Mitchell in the quarter. Easton Anderson canned two 3-pointers. Francisco Barrios and Thyne added four each in the third.
Morrill outscored Mitchell 15-13 in the fourth, but couldn’t close the gap.
Thyne led Mitchell offensively with 26, Jaron Anderson had 13 and Barrios added 9.
Morrill had three players reach double figures. McMackin had 17, Guerue added 13 and Gavin Dunkel scored 11.
Girls
Morrill 11 13 11 18 — 53
Mitchell 13 5 13 14 — 45
Morrill
Libbie Schaefer 11, Madison Mendoza 11, Brooke Hopkins 7, Jaiden Steiner 4, Ilycia Guerue 20.
Mitchell
Angelica Gutierrez 2, Jayden Kanno 14, Avery Hobbs 6, Makena Chambers 7, Elena Guzman 3, Marjie Schmitt 9, Caani Banks 4.
Boys
Mitchell 18 12 21 13 — 64
Morrill 15 12 11 15 — 53
Mitchell
Francisco Barrios 9, Austin Thyne 26, Francisco Alvizar 2, Jaron Anderson 13, Jaden Schumacher 2, Rylan Aguallo 6, Easton Anderson 6.
Morrill
Caden Lewis 6, Kolten McMackin 17, Jackson Margheim 6, Gavin Dunkel 11, Isaiah Guerue 13.
