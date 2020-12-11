Morrill girls run past Garden County 60-33

MORRILL — The Morrill girls basketball team build a big first half lead and never looked back as they picked up a 60-33 win over Garden County on Friday.
Morrill held an 18-11 advantage after the first quarter. The Lions cranked up the defense in the second quarter holding the Eagles to just four points as Morrill rode a 32-15 lead going into halftime.
Morrill’s offense kept rolling in the third with another 18 point quarter, while holding Garden County to just 10.
Morrill had another double-digit quarter in the final frame with 10 points. Garden County did find a little rhythm on offense posting 10 points. Morrill, though, cruised to a 60-33 win.
Ilycia Guerue led the Lions with 21 points. She also added another 12 steals giving her 419 for her high school career. Morrill’s Libby Schaefer also had a big night adding 19 points.
McKenna Krueger and Kaitlyn Hunt paced Garden County with six points each.
Morrill head coach Josh Guerue said there is still room for improvement.
“We’re not really looking at scores and other teams, we’re really analyzing ourselves, and how did we play? What did we do that was good? What did we do that we need to improve on,” he said. “Tonight we won handily but we learned a lot about ourselves and some things that we need to improve on. What we need to do better to win bigger games down the road so we’ll just keep working on those things.”
Guerue said it’s important that his team sticks to its style of play, instead of letting opponents dictate the way the game is going to be played.
“We can’t play to another team’s potential. We need to play to our potential. (Garden County) wanted it to be kind of a rough game. We kind of got into that (physical style of play) rather than playing a little more polished basketball. That’s what we’re good at,” he said. “We didn’t do a good job of that tonight.”
Guerue said winning by a large margin at the beginning of the season only helps his team as the season goes on.
“That’s huge for us,” he said. “The one thing that we’re struggling with right now is our depth. Who want so step and who wants to take that role on because we have way too many minutes on our top girls. We have got to get those girls some here and there,” he said. “So we’ve got to have some girls who want to step up. We need some playmakers.”
