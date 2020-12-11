Morrill girls run past Garden County 60-33

Guerue said it’s important that his team sticks to its style of play, instead of letting opponents dictate the way the game is going to be played.

“We can’t play to another team’s potential. We need to play to our potential. (Garden County) wanted it to be kind of a rough game. We kind of got into that (physical style of play) rather than playing a little more polished basketball. That’s what we’re good at,” he said. “We didn’t do a good job of that tonight.”

“We’re not really looking at scores and other teams, we’re really analyzing ourselves, and how did we play? What did we do that was good? What did we do that we need to improve on. Tonight we won handily but we learned a lot about ourselves and some things that we need to improve on to be better and to win bigger games down the road so we’ll just keep working on those things.’

Guerue said winning by a large margin at the beginning of the season only helps his team as the season goes on.