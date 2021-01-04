Potter-Dix boys edge Morrill, 57-53

MORRILL — It came down to the fourth quarter as the Potter-Dix boys basketball team pulled out a 57-53 win over Morrill on Monday, Jan 4.
Potter-Dix’s Luke Kasten had nine of the Coyotes 12 points in the first as they edged Morrill 12-10 after the first quarter of play.
Kasten again was in his rhythm on offense scoring five more in the second. Morrill’s Caden Lewis kept his team in the game with 12 first-half points including 10 in the second.
Potter-Dix took a slim 27-24 lead into halftime.
In the third, Morrill outscored Potter-Dix 9-7 to cut the lead 34-33-heading into the fourth.
Both teams exploded on offense in the fourth with Morrill holding a late 51-47 lead. Kolten McMackin and Isaiah Guerue nailed some key 3-pointers to give Morrill the lead. Potter-Dix’s Javon Coyle though hit a timely three to cut the Morrill lead to 1.
The Coyotes hit some key free throws toward the end of regulation as they outscored Morrill 23-20 in the fourth to take the 57-53 win.
Kasten led Potter-Dix with 24 points, Coyle added 14 and Thomas Muldoon scored 10 in the win.
Caden Lewis had 18 points to lead Morrill and McMackin had 13 including three 3-pointers in the fourth.
Potter-Dix coach Cory Michelman said his team has good depth, which helped them pick up the win.
“I think our depth helped. Our bench played really, really well tonight. They’ve got a no quit attitude. They brought that with them from football. Our goal every game is to win those hustle plays, and I think we want a lot of those tonight,” he said.
Michelman said Kasten really stepped up for the Coyotes.
“Luke Kasten, even though he’s a sophomore, is legitimately one of the best offensive rebounders I’ve ever coached, and I’ve been doing this for a long time. He just has a knack for knowing where the balls going to go. He attacks everything with both hands. As a sophomore. he’s one of the best players in the Panhandle, and that’s a scary thing,” Michelman said.
Michelmans said his team has been in some tough battles this season.
“We’re one point or two points away from being five and one right now. We’ve got an attitude that we’re either going to win or learn. I think they learned from the loss of Paxton a couple weeks ago. We got beat by one. I think our kids learned from that and brought that into tonight’s game and really finished,” he said.
Success in football has spilled over to the basketball court, Michelman said.
“We’ve got a group of kids right now that are taking some of that success they had on the football field, and they brought it on the basketball court. They’re playing together,” he said. “I think we play a fairly unselfish brand of basketball. It really helps when you’ve got more kids on the floor that can bring the ball down, and it doesn’t matter who it is.”
Morrill has a week off as they play host to Kimball on Monday, Jan. 11. Potter-Dix travels to Bayard on Friday, Jan. 8.