Potter-Dix boys edge Morrill, 57-53

Potter-Dix coach Cory Michelman said his team has good depth, which helped them pick up the win.

“I think our depth helped. Our bench played really, really well tonight. They’ve got a no quit attitude. They brought that with them from football. Our goal every game is to win those hustle plays, and I think we want a lot of those tonight,” he said.

Michelman said Kasten really stepped up for the Coyotes.

“Luke Kasten, even though he’s a sophomore, is legitimately one of the best offensive rebounders I’ve ever coached, and I’ve been doing this for a long time. He just has a knack for knowing where the balls going to go. He attacks everything with both hands. As a sophomore. he’s one of the best players in the Panhandle, and that’s a scary thing,” Michelman said.

Michelmans said his team has been in some tough battles this season.

“We’re one point or two points away from being five and one right now. We’ve got an attitude that we’re either going to win or learn. I think they learned from the loss of Paxton a couple weeks ago. We got beat by one. I think our kids learned from that and brought that into tonight’s game and really finished,” he said.