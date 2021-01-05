Pszanka leads Gering boys over Chadron; Chadron girls edge Gering

CHADRON — The Gering boys got 22 points from Brett Pszanka as the Bulldogs executed offensively and played strong defense in its 56-47 win over Chadron Tuesday.
The Chadron girls received 11 points from Anika Burke and held off a Gering rally to earn a thrilling 34-31 over the Bulldogs Tuesday night.
Gering boys coach Kyle Cotton said his boys played well to get the win.
“No game is bigger than the last, but this is definitely a confidence boost because Chadron has been playing well. I thought we played really well tonight,” Cotton said. “We got the ball to where we wanted to. We knocked down shots. Our defense did a great job limiting them to jump shots. Overall, I was very pleased.”
Gering trailed just twice in the game. Once at 6-2 and then 8-7. It was Pszanka that helped carry the team in the first half, scoring 16 of his game-high 22 points. The biggest shot that he made, though, came at the end of the first quarter when he hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead after eight minutes of play.
“Brett played really well in the first half. He carried us offensively. That half-court shot was big momentum swing,” Cotton said. “But, overall, I thought we played well the entire game. Even when we were down, I thought we were getting shots that we wanted.”
After Pszanka’s half-court shot, Gering never trailed in the second, third and fourth quarters. The second quarter was tight at 18-16 when Collin Brennan hit a bucket. Gering came back on two treys from Jack Franklin and a bucket by Pszanka to lead 26-29 before Chadron got the last shot to give gering a 26-21 halftime lead.
Gering opened the game in the third when Franklin hit back-to-back buckets for a 32-24 lead. Chadron came back to trail by five after three periods 40-35.
Gering pushed the lead to 45-37 on a bucket by Franklin before Chadron sliced the lead to five points at 52-47 with 48 seconds to play on a 3-pointer. Gering stepped up the defense as Gering got two late buckets by Pszanka to preserve the Bulldogs third win of the season.
A big key in the win was Gering’s rebounding and defense. Cotton was pleased with that aspect, too.
“I thought our big guys played really well down low defensively,” he said. “we boxed out and got rebounds when we had opportunities. I was very pleased with how they played.”
The girl’s game was just as exciting, but it was a defensive game from the get-go. The Gering girls had a slow start offensively before making a run in the fourth quarter to fall to the Cardinals by two points.
Gering coach Steve Land said the defense played great; his team just could find the offensive rhythm.
“We got off to a very slow start on offense and didn’t have any movement,” Land said. “We didn’t execute on the offensive end most of the night. Defensively, we had a great effort. Usually when you hold a team to 34 points, you have a chance to win.”
Gering led 8-6 after the first quarter and was holding the Chadron offense in check with strong defense. The second quarter saw a reversal as Chadron played good defense holding Gering to just three points as they took 15-11 lead at halftime.
The Cardinals opened the game in the third, scoring 16 points as Burke scored four and Macey Daniels had four with a trey to grab a 31-20 lead.
Gering reversed things in the fourth, holding Chadron to just four points as they came alive offensively, scoring 12 points. Sydnee Winkler scored eight of her game-high 15 point in the fourth quarter.
Chadron scored points late as Burke hit a bucket and Jacey Garrett had a free throw to put Chadron up by two points.
Winkler led the Bulldogs with 15 points followed by Cloey Fries with eight.
Chadron was led by Burke with 11 and Daniels with seven.
Gering will be back at home on Friday when they host Sidney in a girls and boys doubleheader.
Cotton said Sidney is a good ball club and his team has to play well.
“Sidney is a good team. We will have to play well on the defensive end and the offense will have to take care of the ball and be aggressive,” Cotton said. “That has been our down cry all year. This is another good team we are playing. We haven’t played a slouch all season and it great we get a chance to go home and play in front of our fans and our familiar surroundings.”
Chadron will be at Belle Fourche, South Dakota, for a girl’s and boy’s doubleheader. The Cardinals will then return home to entertain Mitchell on Saturday.
Girls Game
Gering 8 3 9 12 — 32
Chadron 6 9 16 3 — 34
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 15, Kiara Aguallo 2, Cloey Fries 8, Madison Seiler 2, Caleigh Pszanka 3, Nickie Todd 2.
CHADRON
Jaleigh McCartney 4, Jacey Garrett 4, Demi Ferguson 4, MaKinley Fuller 2, Laney Klemke 2, Macey Daniels 7, Anika Burke 11.
Boys Game
Gering 10 16 14 16 נ56
Chadron 8 13 14 12 – 47
GERING
Max Greeley 10, Brett Pszanka 22, Jack Franklin 13, Hunter Hayden 1, Austin Mitchell 2, Sam Rocheleau 5, Kaden Bohnsack 3.