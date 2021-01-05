Pszanka leads Gering boys over Chadron; Chadron girls edge Gering

CHADRON — The Gering boys got 22 points from Brett Pszanka as the Bulldogs executed offensively and played strong defense in its 56-47 win over Chadron Tuesday.

The Chadron girls received 11 points from Anika Burke and held off a Gering rally to earn a thrilling 34-31 over the Bulldogs Tuesday night.

Gering boys coach Kyle Cotton said his boys played well to get the win.

“No game is bigger than the last, but this is definitely a confidence boost because Chadron has been playing well. I thought we played really well tonight,” Cotton said. “We got the ball to where we wanted to. We knocked down shots. Our defense did a great job limiting them to jump shots. Overall, I was very pleased.”

Gering trailed just twice in the game. Once at 6-2 and then 8-7. It was Pszanka that helped carry the team in the first half, scoring 16 of his game-high 22 points. The biggest shot that he made, though, came at the end of the first quarter when he hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead after eight minutes of play.