Scottsbluff boys fall to St. Thomas More

The Scottsbluff boy’s basketball team led just once in their game with St. Thomas More on Saturday at Scottsbluff High School in falling to the Cavaliers 67-51.

Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said his team didn’t play like they did Friday night in the win against Chadron.

“We didn’t get off to a good start. They played harder and they execute their stuff really well,” Gullion said. “We just didn’t start the game well. We have to be better at that and we have to better at taking stuff from practice to the game. I thought we battled back and played them even the rest of the way. There are positives to come out of it, obviously we have to get better at the start. They are a physical team and we didn’t handle it well.”

Scottsbluff led once in the contest as Izaiah Mendoza hit the opening shot of the game. After that, St. Thomas More went on a 14-0 run to grab a 14-2 lead. After about three minutes of scoreless ball, Scottsbluff got back on the board on two Tyler Harre free throws. St. Thomas More led 22-8 after the first eight minutes.