Scottsbluff boys fall to St. Thomas More

The Scottsbluff boy’s basketball team led just once in their game with St. Thomas More on Saturday at Scottsbluff High School in falling to the Cavaliers 67-51.
Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said his team didn’t play like they did Friday night in the win against Chadron.
“We didn’t get off to a good start. They played harder and they execute their stuff really well,” Gullion said. “We just didn’t start the game well. We have to be better at that and we have to better at taking stuff from practice to the game. I thought we battled back and played them even the rest of the way. There are positives to come out of it, obviously we have to get better at the start. They are a physical team and we didn’t handle it well.”
Scottsbluff led once in the contest as Izaiah Mendoza hit the opening shot of the game. After that, St. Thomas More went on a 14-0 run to grab a 14-2 lead. After about three minutes of scoreless ball, Scottsbluff got back on the board on two Tyler Harre free throws. St. Thomas More led 22-8 after the first eight minutes.
After that opening quarter, Scottsbluff and St. Thomas More played even. Scottsbluff outscored the Cavaliers 18-17 in the second quarter, which included four 3-pointers. The Bearcats, who trailed 35-20, got a trey from Jackson Ostdiek and then Mendoza buried a trey to end the second with the Cavaliers leading 39-26 at halftime.
The third quarter saw both teams score 13 points. St. Thomas More went on a 7-0 run to lead 46-29. The Cavaliers led 52-34 before two free throws and then a trey by Tate Talkington. St. Thomas More led 52-39 after three.
The fourth quarter saw the Cavaliers outscore Scottsbluff 15-12.
The big difference in the game was the two team’s ability to put together scoring runs. Scottsbluff only had three scoring runs of just four or five points. St. Thomas More had eight multi scoring runs including a 14-0 run in the first along with two runs in the fourth of four and six points.
Gullion said this is a game they can learn from and they had a lot of positives.
“We are going to continue to get better. We have work to do for sure,” Gullion said. “I love coaching these guys. They are coachable. They like each other and they want to get better. So, that is what we are going to do.”
Scottsbluff had three players in double figures. Mendoza led the Bearcats with 15 points followed by Talkington with 14. Harre also chipped in 10 points.
St. Thomas More had four players in double figures. Cade Kandolin led the way with 22 points followed by Caleb Hollenback and Ryan Wojcik each with 11. Jack Green added 10.
Scottsbluff will have little time to rest as they host Alliance on Tuesday.
“We get a day rest and hopefully we can get rested up and ready to go in practice and get some stuff done and get ready for Alliance,” Gullion said. “I know we are a better basketball team than the last time we played them and I am excited that we get to play them again because I don’t think we gave them our best shot last time, especially in the first half. The guys are ready to play Alliance again.”
St. Thomas More 22 17 13 15 – 67
Scottsbluff 8 18 13 12 – 51
ST. THOMAS MORE
Ethan Burnett 4, Caleb Hollenback 11, Jack Green 10, Cade Kandolin 22, Charlie Larson 1, Ryan Wojcik 11, Ben Feist 8.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 10, Jackson Ostkiek 3, James Bruner 6, Tate Talkington 14, Izaiah Mendoxa 16, Andon Pittman 2.
