Scottsbluff boys, girls go 1-1 in Gillette Tournament

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Scottsbluff boys and girls basketball teams each went 1-1 over the weekend at the Gillette Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.
The Scottsbluff girls opened the tournament with a 50-43 win over Campbell County on Friday behind an 18-point performance from Payton Burda. Then, on Saturday, the Bearcat girls suffered their first loss of the season in falling to Cody 52-47.
The Scottsbluff boys started the tournament with a 90-68 loss to Campbell County on Friday but rebounded on Saturday behind four 3-pointers from Kaedon Patton in dropping Cody 55-38.
The Scottsbluff boys led from start to finish on Saturday against Cody. The Bearcats led 12-7 at one time before holding on to a slim 12-10 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the Bearcats outscore Cody 18-11 to grab a 30-21 lead at halftime.
The third quarter is where the Bearcats put some distance between them and Cody, outscoring the Wyoming team 12-5 to hold a commanding 42-26 lead.
Cody came back to outscore Scottsbluff in the fourth 13-12, but Scottsbluff easily capture their third win of the season with the 55-38 win.
Patton led the way for the Bearcats with 12 points followed by Kellon Harris with 11 points. Trevor Schwartz was next in line with seven followed by four players with five points each.
The Bearcats finished with nine treys in the win. Scottsbluff finished with 19 rebounds led by Tate Talkington with six boards followed by Harris with four.
The Scottsbluff girls battled a talented Cody team on Saturday but couldn’t get the win. Cody held a 16-10 lead after the first quarter before settling for a 25-19 lead at halftime.
Scottsbluff started to make a comeback in the third as the offense heated up, outscoring Cody 16-14. That quarter saw the Bearcats bury three treys, two from Anna Kelley and one from Mariyah Avila. Avila had seven of her 11 points in the third period. Cody led after three periods 39-35.
The fourth quarter saw the Bearcats slice the lead to 49-46 on two Avila free throws with under a minute to play. Emma Foote then buried one free throw to bring the Bearcats to two points at 49-47 with 30 seconds to play. Cody hit three free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Scottsbluff had three players finish in double figures. Avila had 11 points followed by Kelley and Sabrina Harsh each with 10 points. Foote added 10.
Scottsbluff, now 4-1 on the season, will look to get back on the winning track when they host Gering on Tuesday.
The Scottsbluff boys will travel to Chadron on Friday for a contest before hosting St. Thomas More out of Rapid City on Saturday.
Saturday’s Games
Scottsbluff Girls 10 9 16 12 – 47
Cody 16 9 14 13 – 52
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 11, Izzy Wright 5, Anna Kelley 10, Sabrina Harsh 10, Emma Foote 8, Payton Burda 3.
Scottsbluff Boys 12 18 12 13 – 55
Cody 10 11 5 12 – 38
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 5, Kellon Harris 11, Trevor Schwartz 7, Jackson Ostdiek 5, James Bruner 5, Tate Talkington 5, Izaiah Mendoza 3, Ardon Pittman 3, Kaedon Patton 12
Friday’s Games
Scottsbluff Boys 9 18 22 19 – 68
Campbell County 25 27 23 15 – 90
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 10, Kellon Harris 9, Trevor Schwartz 7, Jackson Ostdiek 6, James Bruner 4, Tate Talkington 6, Izaiah Mendoza 19, Trace Travnicek 7.
Scottsbluff Girls 11 11 5 23 נ50
Campbell County 16 27 – 43
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 12, Izzy Wright 10, Tierra West 1, Sabrina Harsh 2, Emma Foote 4, Jamisyn Howard 2, Payton Burda 18
