Scottsbluff boys, girls go 1-1 in Gillette Tournament

The Bearcats finished with nine treys in the win. Scottsbluff finished with 19 rebounds led by Tate Talkington with six boards followed by Harris with four.

The Scottsbluff girls battled a talented Cody team on Saturday but couldn’t get the win. Cody held a 16-10 lead after the first quarter before settling for a 25-19 lead at halftime.

Scottsbluff started to make a comeback in the third as the offense heated up, outscoring Cody 16-14. That quarter saw the Bearcats bury three treys, two from Anna Kelley and one from Mariyah Avila. Avila had seven of her 11 points in the third period. Cody led after three periods 39-35.

The fourth quarter saw the Bearcats slice the lead to 49-46 on two Avila free throws with under a minute to play. Emma Foote then buried one free throw to bring the Bearcats to two points at 49-47 with 30 seconds to play. Cody hit three free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Scottsbluff had three players finish in double figures. Avila had 11 points followed by Kelley and Sabrina Harsh each with 10 points. Foote added 10.

Scottsbluff, now 4-1 on the season, will look to get back on the winning track when they host Gering on Tuesday.