Scottsbluff boys, girls move past Ogallala

OGALLALA — The Scottsbluff boys basketball team received 22 points from Tate Talkington and went 9 of 11 from the free throw line in overtime to earn a 64-56 win over Ogallala Tuesday night.
The Scottsbluff girls had a big first half and put three in double figures in rolling easily over Ogallala 69-35.
The Scottsbluff boys trailed for much of the contest. After taking a 2-0 lead, the Ogallala team led until the final minute of regulation. Ogallala led the Bearcats 12-6 after the first eight minutes and then led 30-25 at halftime.
The second half was a back and forth contest. Scottsbluff outscored the Indians 12-11 in the third period to trail 41-37.
The fourth quarter became intense. Scottsbluff took a lead at 52-51 with under a minute to play. Ogallala hit one of two free throws with under 20 seconds to play to tie the game. Tyler Harre then had a 3-pointer at the buzzer that nearly went in for the game-winner but it didn’t, sending the game into overtime.
The overtime period was all Scottsbluff. Harre opened the extra period with a trey and then the Bearcats sank 9 of 11 free throws to get the win.
Scottsbluff was 16 of 20 from the free throw line in the contest. Talkington finished with 22 points, including going 8 of 8 from the charity stripe. Harre chipped in 19 points with just one trey. Scottsbluff buried just four 3-pointers all night.
Harre did finish with a double-double as he also pulled down 10 rebounds. Trevor Schwartz also grabbed eight rebounds.
The girls contest was all Scottsbluff as they improved to 12-2 on the season.
The Bearcats, who topped Mitchell and Morrill over the weekend, put 12 players in double figures on the night with three in double figures. Payton Burda led the way with 14 points while Mariyah Avila tallied 12 points and Sabrina Harsh had 11.
The Bearcat girls led 22-12 after the first eight minutes and then opened a 42-19 lead at halftime. Scottsbluff outscored Ogallala 22-16 in the second half for the win.
Both Scottsbluff teams will be back in action Friday when they host Cheyenne East before traveling to Cheyenne Central on Saturday.
Girls Game
Scottsbluff 22 20 12 10 – 64
Ogallala 12 7 8 8 – 35
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 12, Izzy Wright 4, Cali Wright 3, Tierra West 3, Paige Horne 3, Taryn Spady 2, Anna Kelley 3, Sabrina Harsh 11, Emma Foote 4, Jamisyn Howard 5, Payton Burda 14, Quincey Johnson 2.
OGALLALA
Jillian Kelly 2, Lexi Montgomery 3, M. Kirchner 3, G. Caskey 10, Milan Coggins 5, Taylor Trumper 6, Aelyn Cain 4, Graci Marhenke 2.