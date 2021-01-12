Scottsbluff boys, girls move past Ogallala

OGALLALA — The Scottsbluff boys basketball team received 22 points from Tate Talkington and went 9 of 11 from the free throw line in overtime to earn a 64-56 win over Ogallala Tuesday night.

The Scottsbluff girls had a big first half and put three in double figures in rolling easily over Ogallala 69-35.

The Scottsbluff boys trailed for much of the contest. After taking a 2-0 lead, the Ogallala team led until the final minute of regulation. Ogallala led the Bearcats 12-6 after the first eight minutes and then led 30-25 at halftime.

The second half was a back and forth contest. Scottsbluff outscored the Indians 12-11 in the third period to trail 41-37.

The fourth quarter became intense. Scottsbluff took a lead at 52-51 with under a minute to play. Ogallala hit one of two free throws with under 20 seconds to play to tie the game. Tyler Harre then had a 3-pointer at the buzzer that nearly went in for the game-winner but it didn’t, sending the game into overtime.

The overtime period was all Scottsbluff. Harre opened the extra period with a trey and then the Bearcats sank 9 of 11 free throws to get the win.