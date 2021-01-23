Scottsbluff boys used a big fourth quarter to move past Gering

It took a huge fourth quarter for the Scottsbluff boys to pull off a 64-56 win over Gering on Saturday.

Through three quarters of play, Gering had the 44-40 lead.

Six Bearcats reached the scoring column in the first quarter. Tyler Harre, Tate Talkington and Izaiah Mendoza each nailed a 3-pointer as Scottsbluff scored 17 points in the opening quarter.

Meanwhile, Jack Franklin provided most of the offensive spark for Gering to start the game connecting on two 3-pointers as Scottsbluff went into the second with the 17-8 lead.

The tide turned in the second as Gering knocked down four treys in the quarter. Eli Marez canned two, while Kaden Bohnsack and Franklin each added one to cut the lead to 27-25 at the half.

The Bulldogs offense kept rolling in the third. Max Greeley canned two threes and scored eight points in the third, and Franklin added seven to give Gering the 44-40 advantage to start the fourth./

Scottsbluff, though, found its footing on offense in the final frame scoring 24 points including seven from Harre and six from Trevor Schwartz. Gering could only muster 12 in the final frame as Scottsbluff closed out the win from the charity stripe.