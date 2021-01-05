Scottsbluff earns dual win over Torrington

Garcia said he welcomed the challenge of competing at 138 pounds

“(Torringt0n) didn’t have a 26 pounder so we had to move around some wrestlers,” he said. “Coach decided to (bump me up to 138) and I was ready for it. We decided that we’re just going to go up to 138 tonight to wrestle, We always look for the best competition, so if I got a bump up a weight class, or three or four, I’ll wrestle anybody.”

Garcia said he had a wrestle a little more refined than his normal aggressive style.

“I had to use a little bit more technique. I know with my wrestling ability that I can be anyone,” he said. “I know if I wrestle to my full ability that I can beat anybody no matter what weight it’s at.”

Garcia, though, said he won’t make it a habit of wrestling at 138.

“I’m a small guy. I have a small stature. I’ll be a lifetime 126 pounder from now through college,” he said. “My four or five years in college, 126 is my spot to wrestle at, but I could drop down to 113 if I wanted to.”

Mychaia Moss finished off the night pinning Jairod Anderson in 28 seconds.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.