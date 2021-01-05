Scottsbluff earns dual win over Torrington

The Scottsbluff wrestling team recorded five pins and a major decision as they claimed the 46-15 dual win over Torrington on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
In the first match, Scottsbluff’s Josiah Mobley pinned Torrington’s Bryce Hager in 1:37 at 160 pounds to tie Torrington at 6-6. The Trailblazers picked up six quick points with a forfeit win by Matthew Hellus at 152 pounds.
At 170, Jayce Wilkinson picked up another six points for the Bearcats by pinning Torrington’s Marcos Martinez.
Torrington’s Rhiley Grubbs picked up a 3-1 decision win over Sebastian Boyle at 195, and Sam Sorenson pinned Scottsbluff’s Justin Ahlers in 4:56. Sorenson’s win gave Torrington the brief lead at 15-12.
At 285, Scottsbluff’s Trenton Jenkins took a forfeit win to put the Bearcats back up 18-15.
After a double forfeit in the 106-pound weight class, Scottsbluff’s Joey Canseco controlled his match with Reece Grubbs from the start getting a win by pin in 44 seconds. Then, Javen Castro won by forfeit to give Scottsbluff the 30-15 lead.
Mason Wagner had Scottsbluff fourth pin of the night by pinning Riley Duffield in 3:57 at 132 pounds.
Paul Garcia, wrestline two weight classes above his normal 126, earned a 13-5 major decision over Michael Sandusky.
Garcia said he welcomed the challenge of competing at 138 pounds
“(Torringt0n) didn’t have a 26 pounder so we had to move around some wrestlers,” he said. “Coach decided to (bump me up to 138) and I was ready for it. We decided that we’re just going to go up to 138 tonight to wrestle, We always look for the best competition, so if I got a bump up a weight class, or three or four, I’ll wrestle anybody.”
Garcia said he had a wrestle a little more refined than his normal aggressive style.
“I had to use a little bit more technique. I know with my wrestling ability that I can be anyone,” he said. “I know if I wrestle to my full ability that I can beat anybody no matter what weight it’s at.”
Garcia, though, said he won’t make it a habit of wrestling at 138.
“I’m a small guy. I have a small stature. I’ll be a lifetime 126 pounder from now through college,” he said. “My four or five years in college, 126 is my spot to wrestle at, but I could drop down to 113 if I wanted to.”
Mychaia Moss finished off the night pinning Jairod Anderson in 28 seconds.