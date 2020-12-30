Scottsbluff girls advance in tourney, boys lost heartbreaker to Hastings

The Scottsbluff girls received 14 points from Payton Burda and the Bearcats moved into the Hastings Holiday Tournament championship with a 50-35 win over Lexington Wednesday afternoon.
The Scottsbluff boys lost a heartbreaker in the first day of the Hastings tournament, falling to the host Tigers on a late bucket and losing 54-53.
The Scottsbluff girls will face Bennington Thursday morning for the championship. Bennington was a 44-38 winner over Hastings. The Scottsbluff boys will face Lexington Thursday in Lexington.
The Scottsbluff girls, in getting their seventh win of the season, used a strong second quarter to put distance between them and Lexington. After both teams battled to a 9-9 tie after the opening eight minutes, Scottsbluff scored 20 points in the second period to hold a 29-19 lead at halftime.
The second half saw the Bearcats continue playing well offensively and defensively, outscoring the Minutemaids 17-7 in the third period to hold a 46-26 lead after three periods.
Burda was the only Bearcat in double figures, finishing with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Sabrina Harsh was next in line with eight followed by Mariyah Avila with seven and six each from Cali Wright and Anna Kelley. Kelley had two treys in the win.
The boys contest was a good ball game. Scottsbluff exploded out of the gates, leading 10-0 in the first. The Bearcats led 14-10 after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter saw an evenly played eight minutes. Scottsbluff pushed the lead to 22-12 before leading 28-16. Hastings finished off the half, scoring the final six points. The Bearcats led 28-22 at intermission.
The third period saw Scottsbluff continue playing well offensively, leading 43-33 on a Tyler Harre bucket. Once again, Hastings closed out the third period on a 9-2 run as the Bearcats held a slim 45-42 lead.
The fourth quarter was wild. Hastings took their first lead of the contest at 47-45. Harre put the Bearcats back in front with a trey, 48-47. Hastings came right back to lead 49-48. Harre put the Bearcats back in front at 51-49 and James Bruner pushed the lead to 53-50.
Hastings retook the lead at 54-53 on a bucket with two minutes to play. Hastings missed the frontend of one-and-ones twice, but the Bearcats couldn’t get the ball to fall in the final ticks of the clock to suffer the loss.
The Bearcat boys had two in double figures. Harre led the way with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Kellon Harris finished with 11 points.
The Bearcats finished with nine 3-pointers, but were just 2-of-2 from the charity line.
Scottsbluff finished the game with 31 rebounds, nine each from Harre and Talkington.
Girls Game
Lexington 9 10 7 9 – 35
Scottsbluff 9 20 17 4 – 50
SCOTTSBLUFF
Payton Burda 14, Mariyah Avila 7, Sabrina Harsh 8, Cali Wright 6, Anna Kelley 6, Izzy Wright 3, Paige Horne 2, Shae Willets 2, Emma Foote 2.
LEXINGTGON
Mia Rowe 6, Klair Fagot 7, Gracey Smith 3, Sarah Treffer 19,
Boys Game
Hastings 10 12 20 12 – 54
Scottsbluff 14 14 17 8 – 53
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 18, Izaiah Mendoza 6, Tate Talkington 7, Kellon Harris 11, James Bruner 4, Trevor Schwartz 4, Kaeden Patton 3.