Scottsbluff girls advance in tourney, boys lost heartbreaker to Hastings

The Scottsbluff girls received 14 points from Payton Burda and the Bearcats moved into the Hastings Holiday Tournament championship with a 50-35 win over Lexington Wednesday afternoon.

The Scottsbluff boys lost a heartbreaker in the first day of the Hastings tournament, falling to the host Tigers on a late bucket and losing 54-53.

The Scottsbluff girls will face Bennington Thursday morning for the championship. Bennington was a 44-38 winner over Hastings. The Scottsbluff boys will face Lexington Thursday in Lexington.

The Scottsbluff girls, in getting their seventh win of the season, used a strong second quarter to put distance between them and Lexington. After both teams battled to a 9-9 tie after the opening eight minutes, Scottsbluff scored 20 points in the second period to hold a 29-19 lead at halftime.

The second half saw the Bearcats continue playing well offensively and defensively, outscoring the Minutemaids 17-7 in the third period to hold a 46-26 lead after three periods.

Burda was the only Bearcat in double figures, finishing with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Sabrina Harsh was next in line with eight followed by Mariyah Avila with seven and six each from Cali Wright and Anna Kelley. Kelley had two treys in the win.