Scottsbluff girls, boys shoot past Chadron

CHADRON — The Scottsbluff girls basketball team netted 13 3-pointers and earned a 57-39 win over Chadron Friday night in Chadron.
The Scottsbluff boys also picked up a big win over Chadron, holding Chadron to just five second quarter points in registering the 61-38 win.
The girl’s game was a rematch of the Western Conference final in which the Bearcats won in the last seconds. Friday night, the game wasn’t as close after the first quarter as Scottsbluff captured its sixth win of the season as they get ready to host St. Thomas More Saturday afternoon. Chadron drops to 2-3 on the season.
The Bearcat girls had nine players hit the scoring column with two in double figures. Payton Burda tallied 15 points in the win including three treys while Anna Kelley finished with 14 points and four 3-pointers.
Mariyah Avila also chipped in nine points, all on 3-pointers, followed by five points each by Izzy and Cali Wright.
The Bearcats held a slim 12-6 lead after the first quarter and then picked things up in the second quarter, outscoring Chadron 18-8 to hold a 30-14 lead at halftime.
The second half saw Chadron slice the lead to 33-21 after four points from Anika Burke. That was when the Bearcats 3-point shooting picked up, three 3-pointers to close out the half – two from Burda and one from Kelley. Scottsbluff led after three periods 46-24.
Chadron started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to slice the lead to 46-30. Scottsbluff rebounded with three of four treys from Izzy Wright, Avila, and Kelly. Avery Fox had the only non-trey in the final 11 points. For the win.
Chadron was led in scoring by Jacey Garrett with 11 points. Seven other Cardinals also saw the scoring column with MaKinley Fuller with seven and Anita Burke with six.
The boys game saw four players finish in double figures as the Bearcat boys roll to the win over Chadron.
Tyler Harre, Kellon Harris, and Trevor Schwartz each had 12 points for the Bearcats while Izaiah Mendoza tallied 10 points.
A big thing for the Scottsbluff boys was shooting, where they made 10 3-pointers. Schwartz had three treys, while Harre and Harris each had two.
Another key was rebounding, where Scottsbluff finished with 27 rebounds. Harre had six boards while Schwartz and James Bruner each had five.
The Bearcats also had 12 assists and 13 steals in the game.
Chadron led early in the game, but Scottsbluff came back late in the first quarter and outscored Chadron 21-14 in the first quarter. The Bearcats were even more solid in the second quarter, holding Chadron to just five points in leading at halftime 35-19.
Scottsbluff opened the game in the third quarter, sinking 20 points to Chadron’s 10 points to lead 55-29 and came away with the 61-38 win.
Justus Alcorn led Chadron with 10 points followed by Gaurev Chima with nine points.
The Scottsbluff boys have two more games before the holiday break. The Bearcats will host St. Thomas More Saturday afternoon before hosting Alliance on Tuesday.
Girls Game
Scottsbluff 12 18 16 11 – 57
Chadron 6 8 10 15 – 39
SCOTTSBLUFF
Anna Kelley 14, Payton Burda 15, Mariyah Avila 9, Cali Wright 5, Izzy Wright 5, Jamisyn Howard 3, Sabrina Harsh 2, Emma Foote 2, Avery Fox 2.
CHADRON
Jaleigh McCartney 3, Jacey Garrett 11, Demi Ferguson 5, MaKinley Fuller 7, Sophia Wess 3, Macey Daniels 3, Abbie Seymour 1, Anika Burke 6.
Boys Game
Scottsbluff 21 14 20 6 – 61
Chadron 14 5 10 9 – 38
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 12, Kellon Harris 12, Trevor Schwartz 12, Izaiah Mendoza 10, Jackson Ostdiek 5, Kaedon Patton 5.
CHADRON
Justus Alcorn 10, Gaurev Chima 9, Xander Provance 6, Brodey Planansky 6, Cody Hall 4, Dawson Dunbar 3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!