Scottsbluff girls, boys shoot past Chadron

CHADRON — The Scottsbluff girls basketball team netted 13 3-pointers and earned a 57-39 win over Chadron Friday night in Chadron.

The Scottsbluff boys also picked up a big win over Chadron, holding Chadron to just five second quarter points in registering the 61-38 win.

The girl’s game was a rematch of the Western Conference final in which the Bearcats won in the last seconds. Friday night, the game wasn’t as close after the first quarter as Scottsbluff captured its sixth win of the season as they get ready to host St. Thomas More Saturday afternoon. Chadron drops to 2-3 on the season.

The Bearcat girls had nine players hit the scoring column with two in double figures. Payton Burda tallied 15 points in the win including three treys while Anna Kelley finished with 14 points and four 3-pointers.

Mariyah Avila also chipped in nine points, all on 3-pointers, followed by five points each by Izzy and Cali Wright.

The Bearcats held a slim 12-6 lead after the first quarter and then picked things up in the second quarter, outscoring Chadron 18-8 to hold a 30-14 lead at halftime.