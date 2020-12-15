Scottsbluff girls come back from early deficit to win 55-48 over Gering

The Scottsbluff girls basketball team overcame a first-quarter deficit to earn a 55-48 win over Gering on Tuesday.
Gering took a 9-6 lead into the second quarter where they increased their lead before Scottsbluff exploded on offense.
“We made some adjustments in the second quarter and the third quarter, kind of in the middle, that I thought they did a nice job of executing on a lot of turnovers. Early in the first quarter didn’t rebound well. I thought, Gering did a nice job and came out aggressive and attacked and got some things going their way,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said.
The Bearcats would go on to score 22 points in the second including nine from Emma Foote.
Scottsbluff built its lead with 19 point third quarter. Anna Kelley nailed two 3-pointers, Payton Burda added another as the Bearcats went into the final frame with a 47-34 lead.
Madison Seiler got the Bulldogs offense going in the fourth as Gering outscored Scottsbluff 14-8 in the fourth to narrow the gap.
The Bearcats showcased their depth with eight players reaching the scoring column.
Kelley led Scottsbluff with 16 points including three 3-pointers. Mariyah Avila added 12 with two treys and Foote scored 10 for the Bearcats.
“Emma Foote was eight and nine from the foul line. Anna Kelly had a couple of big threes. You know, every kid got to play. Every kid contributed and helped in some way, so I was happy with that,” Bollish said.
The team’s depth this year has been a blessing, Bollish said.
Support Local Journalism
“We’re trying to just enjoy it and maximize what we can with that,” he said. “We’ve got all these kids who can play. It helps us in practice, because we’ve got kids that can come in and compete in, and drive everybody to improve. The exciting thing for us is that our potential to improve throughout the course of the season is so great because of what our practices can look like, because of the depth that we have.”
Bollish, though, said his team needs to continue to improve as the season goes on, especially with some tough matchups coming up.
“We weren’t super elated in there (after the first quarter. I think we felt like we let some things get away from us. I think we felt like we can improve, We have a busy week. We’ve got to go prepare for Chadron at The Birdcage on Friday and then we got to go get ready for St. Tommy More. They’ve got maybe the most gifted kid that we’ll see all here coming in from Rapid City on Saturday,”
Gering will next be in action Friday when they travel to Ogallala.”
Sydnee Winkler scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs. Kiara Aguallo scored 11.
Scottsbluff 6 22 19 8 — 55
Gering 9 12 13 14 — 48
Scottsbluff
Mariyah Avila 12, Izzy Wright 2, Cali Wright 4, Anna Kelley 16, Sabrina Harsh 4, Emma Foote 10, Jamisyn Howard 4, Payton Burda 3.
Gering
Sydnee Winkler 14, Kiara Aguallo 11, Cloey Fries 3, Jazlyn Ybarra 3, Madison Seiler 7, Carleigh Pszanka 8.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!