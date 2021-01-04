Scottsbluff girls earn huge win over South Sioux City

“I thought we made shots, but I thought the shots that we took were really efficient shots,” he said. “They were quality shots. I thought we did a really nice job of attacking the rim and trying to get into the paint and not falling in love with the three. That helps us. When we get the ball inside out and outside in, we become a better ball club.”

The second quarter was a back and forth eight minutes as Scottsbluff outscored South Sioux City 13-10. The Cardinals, however, came back from a 27-22 deficit to grab a 29-27 lead on a banked 3-pointer by Hannah Strom, five points from Fischer, and the go-ahead 2-pointer by freshman Abbi Aitken.

Scottsbluff came back and held South Sioux City scores the final three minutes as Burda hit a trey followed by two free throws by Foote. Jamisyn Howard closed out the scoring with a 3-pointer to give Scottsbluff a 35-29 halftime lead.

Scottsbluff picked up the defense even more in the second half, out scoring the Cardinals 30-16 in the final 16 minutes. Bollish said the defense played well in the second half.

“We actually flipped our goal. We wanted to hold them to six or less in the third quarter, but we did that in the fourth quarter so holding a team to 16 points, this team can do that,” Bollish said. “We held Bennington to 11 in the second half.”