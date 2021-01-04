Scottsbluff girls earn huge win over South Sioux City

The Scottsbluff girl’s basketball team put four in double figures and used a smothering second-half defense in rolling over one of the top Class B teams in the state in dropping South Sioux City 65-45 Monday evening at Scottsbluff.
South Sioux City has never played in the Panhandle and Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said they are one of the better 1-9 teams in the state. Bollish said his team came ready to play, just like they did last week against Bennington.
“They are one of the best 1-9 teams in America,” Bollish said. “They have an unbelievable tradition with 12 state championships, last one was 2017. They are tough. They are disciplined. That Fischer kid has a great frame, great build, super athletic, tough, and hit a bunch of shots on us. They are good and that team wins a lot of games out here. That team is really good. We were kind of concerned about that, but super pleased that they came in. We played Bennington tough and they are a quality team. We played South Sioux City well and they are a quality team. We just have to keep taking care of us and keep getting better.”
The Bearcats definitely got better Monday night after an high-scoring first quarter that saw the two teams combine for 41 points.
The ingredients that Scottsbluff used to get the win was strong shooting, rebounding especially on the defensive boards, and a matching physical play. Bollish was pleased how they played, especially in the second half when they held South Sioux City to single-digit scoring in the third and fourth quarter.
“I thought we did a good job of eliminating second chances,” he said. “I thought they shot it really well in the first half. Off of those rebounds, when our team commits to running together as a team and we talk about that where we want to get five kids running at a time; when we get down and get running, we are really tough.”
The Bearcats ran the floor well and used a strong transition game. Plus, scoring was well-balance with four players in double figures. Emma Foote, who had seven of her game-high 15 points in the first quarter, led the Scottsbluff offense. Sabrina Harsh had 12 points followed by Payton Burda and Mariyah Avila all with 11 points.
Scottsbluff’s offense was shooting well from inside, outside and the transition, fast-break game. And, they needed to especially in the first quarter where both teams were in a track meet of scoring. Both teams were tied early on at 8-8 when Scottsbluff went on an 8-0 run behind four points from Sabrina Harsh and nice litter one-handed, 15-foot floaters from Foote and Anna Kelley to lead 16-8.
South Sioux City battled back as junior Aubree Van Berkum hit a trey and then senior Kyra Fischer had five points including the tying 3-pointer to put the score at 19-19. Scottsbluff got the last shot to fall on an Avila trey for a 22-19 lead after the first eight minutes.
Bollish said his team had good shots in the game.
“I thought we made shots, but I thought the shots that we took were really efficient shots,” he said. “They were quality shots. I thought we did a really nice job of attacking the rim and trying to get into the paint and not falling in love with the three. That helps us. When we get the ball inside out and outside in, we become a better ball club.”
The second quarter was a back and forth eight minutes as Scottsbluff outscored South Sioux City 13-10. The Cardinals, however, came back from a 27-22 deficit to grab a 29-27 lead on a banked 3-pointer by Hannah Strom, five points from Fischer, and the go-ahead 2-pointer by freshman Abbi Aitken.
Scottsbluff came back and held South Sioux City scores the final three minutes as Burda hit a trey followed by two free throws by Foote. Jamisyn Howard closed out the scoring with a 3-pointer to give Scottsbluff a 35-29 halftime lead.
Scottsbluff picked up the defense even more in the second half, out scoring the Cardinals 30-16 in the final 16 minutes. Bollish said the defense played well in the second half.
“We actually flipped our goal. We wanted to hold them to six or less in the third quarter, but we did that in the fourth quarter so holding a team to 16 points, this team can do that,” Bollish said. “We held Bennington to 11 in the second half.”
The third quarter saw Scottsbluff open a close contest. Scottsbluff held a slim 37-33 lead and then pushed the lead to eight on buckets by Avila and Foote. After a 3-pointer by the Cardinals’ Strom to cut it to five points, Scottsbluff outscored South Sioux City 12-2 the rest of the quarter, including two treys from Kelley, for a 53-38 lead after three quarters.
The Bearcats offensive continued in the fourth quarter and it showed early as Avila went in and hit a falling down bucket in the paint and was fouled. Later, Burda nailed back-to-back 3-pointers for a 61-40 lead and cruised to the 65-45 win.
Scottsbluff, who moved to 9-2 on the season and have won three straight, will be back in action on Friday when they host Mitchell followed by a contest with Morrill on Saturday.
Bollish said they will give the girls a day off to get ready for a tough series of games.
“We will give our players tomorrow [Tuesday] off and watch our jayvee kids try to win the tournament. Coach Burford in undefeated in the jayvee tourney so she is defending her title. She has won five in a row,” he said. “There is a lot on the line tomorrow we are going to do that. Then I know we have Mitchell and Morrill and then Ogallala Tuesday and then Cheyenne East the following Friday and Cheyenne Central the following Saturday. We have five games here in the next 14 days. This team is on a roll and we have the ability to so something in Bearcat history that hasn’t been done in a lone time. We can go on a pretty serious streak right here.”
South Sioux City, who plays a lot of Class A and B schools in eastern Nebraska, will spend the night in Scottsbluff and then face Sidney on Tuesday.
S. Sioux City 19 10 9 7 – 45
Scottsbluff 22 13 18 12 – 65
SOUTH SIOUX CITY
Kyra Fischer 16, Brooklyn Heirreman 3, Aubree Van Berkum 3, Khaia Herron 4, Hannah Strom 9, Jalen Galvin 4, Tasha Freiberg 4, Abbi Aitken 2.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 11, Izzy Wright 2, Anna Kelley 8, Sabrina Harsh 12, Emma Foote 15, Jamisyn Howard 6, Payton Burda 11.