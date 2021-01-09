Scottsbluff girls pull away for 59-43 win over Morrill

MORRILL — A huge 3-pointer by Emma Foote and some key free throws helped the Scottsbluff girls to pull away for 59-43 win on Saturday.
Morrill got off to a slow start falling behind 16-2 after the first quarter of play.
Scottsbluff and Morrill played evenly in the second quarter as the Lions found their rhythm on offense. The Bearcats edged the Lions 15-14 in the second as they took a 31-16 lead into halftime.
Morrill came out on fire in the third behind Ilycia Guerue scoring 6 of her game high 20 points. Scottsbluff went cold on offense scoring seven points including five free throws and a bucket by Cali Wright.
Scottsbluff rode a 38-31 lead into the final quarter of play.
The Lions wouldn’t go away, though. Madison Mendoza connected on a trey to pull Morrill within two at 38-36 early in the final frame.
After a bucket by Emma Foote that put Scottsbluff up 40-36, Payton Burda nailed back-to-back threes to increase the Bearcat lead to 46-36.
With 4:01 to play, Morrill’s Libbie Schaefer went 1-for-2 from the free throw line to cut into Scottsbluff’s lead. Scottsbluff was up 46-40 when Mariyah Avila scored in the paint and picked up a foul for an and 1, hitting the free throw to put the Bearcats up 48-40. After a 3-pointer from Foote and a pair of free throws at 2:07 the Bearcats put the game hitting free throws down the stretch for the 59-43 win.
Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said the game came down to experience.
“I think just the will and the experience and the will to try to something special and be part of a really strong program,” he said. The seniors that we have are just tough. They want to win.
“ Ultimately, I think we were able to dig in and make some plays in big moments. We were able to finally break it open (in the fourth quarter).”
A couple of sophomores came up big for Scottsbluff.
“I thought Payton Burda did an amazing job of stepping up. I think that was kind of a breakthrough deal for her,” Bollish said.
Sabrina Harsh also came up big for Scottsbluff scoring 13 points despite being in foul trouble late in the game. Harsh fouled out with 4:01 to play.
The Bearcats depth showed in the win with Burda and Harsh fouling out.
“I think we’re good one through 18,” Bollish said. We’ve got really good kids out there, and that makes a huge difference. It is a huge variable when we can replace kids in foul trouble with kids with the same energy and effort.”
Morrill coach Josh Guerue said the game down to the first quarter.
“We did started really slow. We came out and did some things we wanted to do and we just couldn’t capitalize on some opportunities that we had early. (The first quarter) put us in a really big hole,” he said. “To our girls credit, they kept fighting back. To bring the game to within two, I’m really proud of the girls and what they did in this game.”
The game gave the Lions some good feedback on where they are at this point in the season, Guerue said. “This game, taught us a lot, and gave us a lot of lessons that that we needed to learn to go forward to the team that we think we can be.”
Guerue said he thought the game was closer than what the final score indicated.
“That was a close game all the way down to the end. You know, how it works at the end when you have to start fouling, and they hit free throws and they hit shots. That’s just the way it goes,” he said.
Guerue said he was thankful for the chance to get to play Scottsbluff.
“They’re going to win a ton of games this year, and have a great season,” he said. “You know it taught us a lot. And we’re thankful for the opportunity.”
Morrill takes on Kimball at home on Monday, Jan 11 and is slated for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff. Scottsbluff travels to Ogallala on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Scottsbluff 16 15 7 21 — 59
Morrill 2 14 17 10 — 43
Scottsbluff
Mariya Avila 7, Izzy Wright 2, Cali Wright 8, Anna Kelley 5, Sabrina Harsh 13, Emma Foote 10, Payton Burda 14.
Morrill