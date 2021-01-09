Scottsbluff girls pull away for 59-43 win over Morrill

Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said the game came down to experience.

“I think just the will and the experience and the will to try to something special and be part of a really strong program,” he said. The seniors that we have are just tough. They want to win.

“ Ultimately, I think we were able to dig in and make some plays in big moments. We were able to finally break it open (in the fourth quarter).”

A couple of sophomores came up big for Scottsbluff.

“I thought Payton Burda did an amazing job of stepping up. I think that was kind of a breakthrough deal for her,” Bollish said.

Sabrina Harsh also came up big for Scottsbluff scoring 13 points despite being in foul trouble late in the game. Harsh fouled out with 4:01 to play.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bearcats depth showed in the win with Burda and Harsh fouling out.

“I think we’re good one through 18,” Bollish said. We’ve got really good kids out there, and that makes a huge difference. It is a huge variable when we can replace kids in foul trouble with kids with the same energy and effort.”

Morrill coach Josh Guerue said the game down to the first quarter.