Scottsbluff girls run past Mitchell

The Scottsbluff girls clawed their way back for an early hole to earn a 60-43 win over Mitchell on Friday.
Mitchell opened the game with a 19 points first quarter while holding Scottsbluff to just three.
Scottsbluff put up 25 points in the second quarter led by Sabrina Harsh, Payton Burda and Emma Foote who each scored six.
The Bearcats took a 28-24 lead into halftime.
Scottsbluff outscored Mitchell 15-10 in the third behind six points by Mariyah Avila.
Avila continued to have the hot hand in the final frame scoring nine of the Bearcats 17 points in the quarter including knocking down a 3-pointer. Scottsbluff’s defense held Mitchell to nine points as the Bearcats closed out the win.
Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said his team did a good job getting back into the game.
“We were down 19-3 (after the first quarter). I thought they did a nice job of weathering the storm,” he said. “I thought they did a great job of staying together. This team is super close. They’re a very special group — they believe, they buy in and they work hard.”
Bollish said his the team’s hard work shows as the continue to pick up wins.
“They’re tough. That showed up (tonight),” he said.”There aren’t many teams who get down 19-3 and come out and take the lead within the next four minutes. That is a tribute to this team.”
Bollish said his team never lost its focus after they opened up a huge lead.
“I thought we did a nice job of kind of putting it away in the third quarter,” he said. “Everybody things we’re a three-point shooting team and that’s all we can do. We only made two threes tonight and scored 60 points. I don’t many teams that can do that.”
Bollish said his team is far from one dimensional.
“You’ve got to find a plethora of way to try to guard us because we can find a variety of ways to score,” he said. “ We’re dominating in the pain this year and it’s just because we and pass so well together. It really comes to to running. I’ve reamed the Bearcats gym to the Bear Track because when you come to play us you better bi in good shape. Running is really effective for us.”
Avila led Scottsbluff with 18 points. Three other Bearcats put up double figures in the win. Sabrina Harsh had 12 points and Foote had 10 each.
Scottsbluff is back in action on Saturday when they travel to Morrill. Game time is 6:30 p.m. Mitchell travels to Chadron. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Mitchell 19 5 10 9 — 43
Scottsbluff 3 25 15 17 — 60
Mitchell