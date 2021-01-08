Scottsbluff girls run past Mitchell

The Scottsbluff girls clawed their way back for an early hole to earn a 60-43 win over Mitchell on Friday.

Mitchell opened the game with a 19 points first quarter while holding Scottsbluff to just three.

Scottsbluff put up 25 points in the second quarter led by Sabrina Harsh, Payton Burda and Emma Foote who each scored six.

The Bearcats took a 28-24 lead into halftime.

Scottsbluff outscored Mitchell 15-10 in the third behind six points by Mariyah Avila.

Avila continued to have the hot hand in the final frame scoring nine of the Bearcats 17 points in the quarter including knocking down a 3-pointer. Scottsbluff’s defense held Mitchell to nine points as the Bearcats closed out the win.

Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said his team did a good job getting back into the game.

“We were down 19-3 (after the first quarter). I thought they did a nice job of weathering the storm,” he said. “I thought they did a great job of staying together. This team is super close. They’re a very special group — they believe, they buy in and they work hard.”

Bollish said his the team’s hard work shows as the continue to pick up wins.