Scottsbluff girls win Hastings tourney, boys down Lexington

HASTINGS – The Scottsbluff girls basketball team captured the Hastings Holiday Tourney with a solid fourth quarter in topping Bennington 41-34 Thursday afternoon in Hastings.

The win was Scottsbluff’s eighth win on the season as they ring out 2020 with an 8-2 mark. The Bearcat girls will be back in action in 2021 when they host South Sioux City on Monday at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s win saw the Bearcats lead Bennington 13-11 after the first period. Bennington came back to lead at halftime 23-20 and then led 27-26 after three periods.

Scottsbluff’s defense was key in the second half, holding Bennington to just 11 points. Scottsbluff outscored Bennington 6-4 in the third to trail 27-26 after three periods.

The fourth quarter was a totally different eight minutes for the Bearcats. Scottsbluff opened the period on a 9-0 run to lead 35-27. Scottsbluff pushed the lead to 10, 39-29 on four free throws from Mariyah Avila and Anna Kelley.

Bennington stopped the streak with a trey with 1:03 to play, but Scottsbluff but Scottsbluff got free throws from Emma Foote and Sabrina Harsh to get the win.

Avila led the Bearcats in scoring with 11 points. Harsh poured in nine points while Foote tallied eight points.