Scottsbluff girls win Hastings tourney, boys down Lexington

HASTINGS – The Scottsbluff girls basketball team captured the Hastings Holiday Tourney with a solid fourth quarter in topping Bennington 41-34 Thursday afternoon in Hastings.
The win was Scottsbluff’s eighth win on the season as they ring out 2020 with an 8-2 mark. The Bearcat girls will be back in action in 2021 when they host South Sioux City on Monday at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s win saw the Bearcats lead Bennington 13-11 after the first period. Bennington came back to lead at halftime 23-20 and then led 27-26 after three periods.
Scottsbluff’s defense was key in the second half, holding Bennington to just 11 points. Scottsbluff outscored Bennington 6-4 in the third to trail 27-26 after three periods.
The fourth quarter was a totally different eight minutes for the Bearcats. Scottsbluff opened the period on a 9-0 run to lead 35-27. Scottsbluff pushed the lead to 10, 39-29 on four free throws from Mariyah Avila and Anna Kelley.
Bennington stopped the streak with a trey with 1:03 to play, but Scottsbluff but Scottsbluff got free throws from Emma Foote and Sabrina Harsh to get the win.
Avila led the Bearcats in scoring with 11 points. Harsh poured in nine points while Foote tallied eight points.
Bennington 11 12 4 7 – 34
Scottsbluff 13 7 6 15 – 41
BENNINGTON
Maddy Elwood 5, Ary Cornett 3, Abby Boyes 3, Taylor Sedlacek 7, Ella Rienoehl 2, Alison Mack 14.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 11, Cali Wright 2, Anna Kelley 6, Sabrina Harsh 9, Emma Foote 8, Jamisyn Howard 2, Payton Burda 3.
Scottsbluff boys top Lexington
LEXINGTON – The Scottsbluff boys used a strong third quarter in posting a 47-30 win over Lexington in a game Thursday afternoon in Lexington.
The Bearcats and Minutemen were hooked up in a tight contest for the first half. The first quarter saw Lexington lead 6-5 before Scottsbluff went on a 7-0 run to close out the quarter and a 12-6 lead.
The second quarter saw Lexington outscore Scottsbluff 15-9 as both teams settled for a 21-21 tied at halftime.
The third quarter saw Lexington go up 23-21 before Scottsbluff went on a 7-0 run to lead 28-23. After a bucket by Lexington, Scottsbluff went on a 6-0 run that was highlighted by a bucket by Izaiah Mendoza and Trevor Schwartz for a 34-25 lead. Scottsbluff went up by double digits as Tate Talkington hit a three to give the Bearcats a 37-26 lead after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw Scottsbluff hold Lexington to just four points as they raced to the 47-30 win.
Kellon Harris led the Bearcats in scoring with 13 points. Mendoza and Tyler Harre each had eight points while Schwartz finished with seven.
Scottsbluff, 5-5, will be back in action Friday when they host Mitchell in a girls, boys doubleheader.
Scottsbluff 12 9 16 10 – 47
Lexington 6 15 5 4 נ30
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 8, Kellon Harris 13, Trevor Schwartz 7, Jackson Ostdiek 4, James Bruner 2, Tate Talkington 5, Izaiah Mendoza 8.
LEXINGTON
Anthony Rodriquez 7, Jase Carpenter 1, Kaden West 4, Dru Truax 3, Austin Friedrichsen 12Noah Converse 2, Isaac Scharff 1.