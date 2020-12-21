Scottsbluff’s Quincey Johnson headed to Doane

Johnson played three years at Mitchell and this past year at Scottsbluff. She is excited that she had the privilege to play with so many top athletes at both schools over her high school career.

“Without those athletes, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said. “Ever since my freshman year I just knew I was going to get better every day in practice and something I didn’t take for granted is who I was with in practice because I practiced with DI athletes and I am so thankful for them and a shout out to them that are out there now.”

In her junior year at Mitchell, Johnson registered 200 kills, 51 blocks, and 50 digs. In her senior season at Scottsbluff, Johnson had 113 kills, 41 blocks, and 28 digs. But, what she was really known for was the energy she brought to the court.

Johnson laughed with the thought that her energy level and excitement doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Sometimes I got a little crazy,” she said. “My hands definitely hurt from clapping and my dimples hurt from smiling all the time. I definitely will take that to college and I hope to be even more crazier in college.”

Scottsbluff head coach Leslie Foral said Johnson will be a positive addition to the Doane Tiger volleyball program.