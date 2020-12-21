Scottsbluff’s Quincey Johnson headed to Doane

Quincey Johnson was juggling with sport she wanted to play in college. Would it be volleyball or basketball?
On Wednesday, that decision was finalized as Johnson signed her letter of intent to continue playing volleyball at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.
Johnson said it was a tough decision, but after playing with her Scottsbluff High School teammates this past season, it became clear what sport she wanted.
“I was kind of torn between volleyball and basketball,” Johnson said. “This last season I got to play with an amazing team and I found a love for it and I knew I knew I had to play it in college and I didn’t want to be done.”
Johnson said the signing was a special time for her as she thanked all her friends and family for the person she is today.
“I totally want to thank all you guys. I couldn’t have done it without all my friends from Mitchell and Scottsbluff, and most importantly all of my family,” she said. “I really appreciate all you guys and I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am really excited to be a Tiger again. Go Tigers.”
That is right, Johnson will become a Tiger again when she heads to Doane to play volleyball next fall. She said it felt like a good fit for her.
“I took a visit a few weeks ago and I got to know Coach [Jenna] Jones over the phone and she invited me down for a visit so I went with my parents,” Johnson said. “Immediately, as soon as I got there, even though it is so far away from home, it just felt like home. It is a smaller campus so that is something I was used to and liked.”
Johnson played three years at Mitchell and this past year at Scottsbluff. She is excited that she had the privilege to play with so many top athletes at both schools over her high school career.
“Without those athletes, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said. “Ever since my freshman year I just knew I was going to get better every day in practice and something I didn’t take for granted is who I was with in practice because I practiced with DI athletes and I am so thankful for them and a shout out to them that are out there now.”
In her junior year at Mitchell, Johnson registered 200 kills, 51 blocks, and 50 digs. In her senior season at Scottsbluff, Johnson had 113 kills, 41 blocks, and 28 digs. But, what she was really known for was the energy she brought to the court.
Johnson laughed with the thought that her energy level and excitement doesn’t go unnoticed.
“Sometimes I got a little crazy,” she said. “My hands definitely hurt from clapping and my dimples hurt from smiling all the time. I definitely will take that to college and I hope to be even more crazier in college.”
Scottsbluff head coach Leslie Foral said Johnson will be a positive addition to the Doane Tiger volleyball program.
“Quincey, from day one, brought a spark to our team that we definitely needed,” Foral said. “I think, like she said, even more crazier. She definitely will bring that spark to Doane as well. I will be curious to see what position they utilize her at because she is so versatile and she can play many positions. Knowing Quincey, and it breaks my heart that I only had her for one year, and her personality, no doubt she will work hard for them in practice. Regardless what she is doing, she will provide that spark just because that is who she is.”
In high school playing career has been a success, too. She is currently playing basketball for the Scottsbluff team, but had three strong seasons on the basketball court at Mitchell. She said her playing career has been successful.
“Some of my greatest memories from Mitchell was going to the sub-district final my freshman year and all the crazy locker room times,” Johnson said. “Then, at Scottsbluff, I made some of my very best friends and I feel like that is a memory in itself and it will last.”
The hardest part for Johnson is leaving. First she had to leave Mitchell and then in May she will be leaving Scottsbluff. She said leaving is hard, but the friends she has made will last a lifetime.
“First, it was really hard to leave Mitchell because I was leaving some of my best friends. But they understood and I really appreciated that. That place made who I am today,” she said. “Then, I came to Scottsbluff and the people here were so welcoming and that just helped me through my senior year. Everyone was so, so nice to me.”
Johnson’s plans are to major in criminal justice and go to law school. One day, Johnson is hoping to open her own practice.”
