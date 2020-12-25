Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley finishes season strong to earn Co-Golfer of the Year honors

“The playoff holes between Madi and I were really fun,” Kelley said. “We had played with each other all year long. Every team, every player, and everyone that came to watch was gathered around the two holes. This didn’t bother me at all because it was just like the fans at a basketball or soccer game. I’m glad it was Madi and me battling it out for first place because it shows what western Nebraska is made of.”

Capping off the season with an individual and team state title was thrilling for Kelley.

“Winning the individual title as well as the team title for state golf definitely made this crazy year a whole lot better,” she said. “My team and I worked countless hours in practice and on the weekends for the state tournament. Winning by 51 strokes showed that hard work does pay off in everything you do. We were worried all summer we might not be able to have a season. My team had been looking forward to this year and we were happy to be out there playing.”

Kelley said she never lost focus during the season even though she didn’t win a regular season tournament. What the regular season did, however, was give her the opportunity to improve by playing with some of the best players in the area.