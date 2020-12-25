Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley finishes season strong to earn Co-Golfer of the Year honors

All season long Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley and Emily Krzyzanowski along with Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer battled tooth and nail during the regular season tournaments.
Kelley didn’t win an individual title during the regular season, but came on strong in the postseason.
After winning the Class B district title, Kelley and Schlaepfer provided the biggest storyline at the state championships in October.
The pair trailed Elkhorn North’s Julia Karmazin for much of the two-day tourney. Schlaepfer and Kelley battled back and tied for the lead with a two-day score of 156, setting up a playoff.
The two golfers needed, not one, but two holes to settle the state championship. Kelley putted for par on the second playoff hold to claim the Class B state title.
The state title was one of the reasons that Kelley has been named the Star-Herald Co-Golfer of the Year, sharing the honor with Schlaepfer.
“In most tournaments throughout the season, Emily, Madi and I battled for the top spot,” Kelley said. “We would all usually be within a stroke or two of each other. This was good practice for the state tournament because I had been competing with good golfers all year.”
Kelley said she was glad she battled Schlaepfer for the state title because they have been playing together all season in tournaments and it showcased the golfing talent in western Nebraska.
“The playoff holes between Madi and I were really fun,” Kelley said. “We had played with each other all year long. Every team, every player, and everyone that came to watch was gathered around the two holes. This didn’t bother me at all because it was just like the fans at a basketball or soccer game. I’m glad it was Madi and me battling it out for first place because it shows what western Nebraska is made of.”
Capping off the season with an individual and team state title was thrilling for Kelley.
“Winning the individual title as well as the team title for state golf definitely made this crazy year a whole lot better,” she said. “My team and I worked countless hours in practice and on the weekends for the state tournament. Winning by 51 strokes showed that hard work does pay off in everything you do. We were worried all summer we might not be able to have a season. My team had been looking forward to this year and we were happy to be out there playing.”
Kelley said she never lost focus during the season even though she didn’t win a regular season tournament. What the regular season did, however, was give her the opportunity to improve by playing with some of the best players in the area.
“This year I did not win any regular tournaments. I came in second and third a lot,” she said. “Emily, Madi, a couple girls from North Platte, and I battled for the first spot every tournament. This was good for me because it gave me a lot of competition for state. To finish off my sophomore year, I won districts and state, and so did my team.”
The sophomore does learn from her competition. As a freshman, Kelley finished second as an individual at the state championships. That freshman year helped her become a better golfer during this season.
“At last year’s state meet, I tied for second place with Harley Hiltibrand and a girl from Omaha Duchesne. I came up short to Danica Badura from Aurora,” Kelley said. “I was so lucky getting to play with her both rounds at state. She is by far the best player I’ve ever played against. As a freshman, I looked up to her and wanted to be as good as her someday.”
While Kelley is only a sophomore, she has potential to put her name up there as one of the greatest golfers at Scottsbluff. That list of state champions is long, including Brittany Pepler in 2004, Sabrina King in 2010, Jordan York in 2014, and Shelby Poynter in 2017.
“My goal for next season is to win state individually and as a team again,” she said. “I also hope for my team and I to win regular season tournaments too.”
Kelley does come from a golfing family and that is where she took up the sport.
“Ever since I can remember, I’ve always been playing golf,” she said. “My parents both golf a lot so when I was little, I’d always be on the course even if that just meant riding in the cart. Golf has always been a part of me in some way.”
Golf, though, isn’t the only thing Kelley competes in at Scottsbluff. After she won state in golf, she was on the court getting ready for her basketball season. And, instead of hitting long tee shots, Kelley has lit up the basketball court with her patented long-range 3-point shots.
“The morning after state golf, I was at open gym working on my shot,” she said. “This basketball season so far has been going good even with all of the COVID rules. Playing multiple sports in high school is a great experience. Once one sport is over, you just go on to the next with a different team and different environment. After basketball season, soccer season is up next.”
Kelley said she is thankful for any chance she gets to go out and compete.
“This year has been a year where no one knows what could happen next,” she said. “We never took any practices or tournaments for granted because we knew it could’ve been our last.”