Seacats do well at McCook Invite

MCCOOK – The Seacat boys finished third at the McCook Invite while the girls finished fourth in action on Friday.

The Seacat boys finished the meet with 38 points to North Platte, who won the invite with 82 points. The Seacat girls racked up 28 points while Hastings won the invite with 90 points.

Several Seacats did well individually.

“Our second meet went better than our first,” first-year head coach Will Morgan, said. “Our boys team placed third overall, and once again we had some good individual swims. Sophomore Patricia Woolsey came in first in the 200 Freestyle. Freshman Wisley Mooc placed first in the 500 freestyle. Sophomore Haylee Harder finished fourth in the 100 Butterfly. Breckden Holten finished third in the 100 Butterfly. Along with both of our 400 Free relays finishing second at the end of the meet.”

The Seacat boys had some strong performances. Wisley Mooc took first in the 500 Freestyle by 11 seconds (5:59.67) and also took fourth in the 50 Freestyle (26.41).

The 200 Medley relay team of Jonathan Sterkel, Jordon Ramos, Savion Marquez, and Hans Bastan took fourth in a time of 2:44.24.