Seacats do well at McCook Invite

MCCOOK – The Seacat boys finished third at the McCook Invite while the girls finished fourth in action on Friday.
The Seacat boys finished the meet with 38 points to North Platte, who won the invite with 82 points. The Seacat girls racked up 28 points while Hastings won the invite with 90 points.
Several Seacats did well individually.
“Our second meet went better than our first,” first-year head coach Will Morgan, said. “Our boys team placed third overall, and once again we had some good individual swims. Sophomore Patricia Woolsey came in first in the 200 Freestyle. Freshman Wisley Mooc placed first in the 500 freestyle. Sophomore Haylee Harder finished fourth in the 100 Butterfly. Breckden Holten finished third in the 100 Butterfly. Along with both of our 400 Free relays finishing second at the end of the meet.”
The Seacat boys had some strong performances. Wisley Mooc took first in the 500 Freestyle by 11 seconds (5:59.67) and also took fourth in the 50 Freestyle (26.41).
The 200 Medley relay team of Jonathan Sterkel, Jordon Ramos, Savion Marquez, and Hans Bastan took fourth in a time of 2:44.24.
The Seacat 200 Freestyle team of Mooc, Binny Canales, Breckden Holten, and TJ Rickey finished second by eight seconds (1:47.14). The 400 Freestyle relay team of Mooc, Canales, Holten, and Rickey also finished second (4:06.22).
Other individual performances saw TJ Rickey take fourth in the 200 Freestyle in 2:17.64. The 200 IM saw Binny Canales take fourth (3:10.48) and Jordan Ramos take fifth (3:12.46). Other individual performances saw Rickey take fourth in the 100 Freestyle (58.24) followed by Jonathan Sterkel in eighth (1:13.09) and Hans Bastan in 12th (1:43.42).
Also for the Seacats, Holten took sixth in the 100 Backstroke (1:19.23), Jordan Ramos finished eighth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:32.08) while Canales took ninth (1:45.54),
The Seacat girls top performances included Patricia Woosley taking first in the 200 Freestyle, winning by five seconds over the second place finisher. Woosley swam a 2:12.43 time.Woosley also took fourth in the 50 Freestyle with a time of 27.51.
Other individual performances saw Haylee Harder take fourth in the 100 Butterfly (1:33.34), Megan Kicken took sixth in the 100 Freestyle (1:08.63) while Steffi Geline Tactacan and Aaliyah Sterkel each finished 10th and 11th in 1:29.86 and 1:33.60.
Ryan Vasquez finished sixth in the 500 Freestyle (7:56.27), Harder took fifth in the 100 Backstroke (1:25.85) followed by Kinsey Kleensang in ninth (1:42.44) and Maryah Gonzalez in 10th 1:53.30), Kicken took fourth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:30.50) while Kylee Newman took ninth (2:08.69) and Ellena finished 10th (2:14.73).
Also, the 200 Medley relay team of Kylee Newman, Steffi Geline-Tactacan, Ryan Vasquez, and Ellena Prouty took fourth in a time of 2:49.16.
The 200 Freestyle relay team of Kicken, Harder, Kinsey Kleensang, and Woolsey took fourth (2:03.72).
Tue 400 Freestyle relay team of Wolsey, Harder, Kleensang, and Kicken took second with a time of 4:43.76.
