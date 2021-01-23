Second-half rally lifts Scottsbluff girls over Gering

Being a rivalry game, Bollish said he and his coaching staff came in expecting a dogfight.

“Ultimately, it’s going to be a game of emotion, and that’s fine. That’s what it’s supposed to be. It’s supposed to be intense. It’s supposed to be competitive, and it was. That helps us get better,” he said.

The Bearcats could have played much better in the first half, Bollish said.

“The first half, I was a little bit frustrated with them,” he said. “I thought we made some careless mistakes. We didn’t really get focused on defense. I thought in the second half we did a really good job of controlling us, not worrying too much about outside variables and just playing as well as we could. I’m so happy and proud of them for that.”

Bollish said depth was also a big key in his team picking up the win.

“We’re super deep, and everybody knows that. It’s a variable and it’s a factor that helps us. We feel confident in all of our kids. I mean, we got 15 kids that we can stick in there and they can do their job. So that helps, and the nice thing is that all 15 kids are invested in and bought in, they care about the team. Our slogan right now is team over time, and they’re doing a good job.”