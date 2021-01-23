Second-half rally lifts Scottsbluff girls over Gering

The Scottsbluff girls took control in the third quarter as they edged past Gering 50-40 on Saturday in Gering.
Gering’s Carleigh Pszanka and Sydnee Winkler opened the game with the hot hands in the first quarter. Pszanka had seven points in the quarter including three from the free throw line. Winkler sank a 3-pointer and had five points as the Bulldogs claimed a 19-16 advantage after the opening quarter. Scottsbluff’s Mariyah Avila almost single-handedly kept the Bearcats in the game scoring nine of the team’s 16 points.
The pace slowed for both teams in the second quarter. Winkler sunk another trey for the Bulldogs, while Avila and Sabrina Harsh combined for 10 points to take a 28-28 tie into halftime.
Scottsbluff started to pull away in the third as Harsh and Payton Burda scored four points each and Avila connected on another three as the Bearcats claimed a slim 41-38 lead going into the final frame.
Scottsbluff’s defensive pressure in the fourth helped them claim the win as they outscored Gering 9-2 in the final quarter.
Bearcats coach Dave Bollish said, “I think we just picked up the defensive intensity (in the fourth quarter. We got a couple of good stops. I think our kids got a little bit fired up and frustrated with the way things were going on the offensive end, so they cranked it up on the defensive end. We got a couple of stops we got in transition and had a couple of nice passes to make some easy buckets. I think that is what broke it open for us.”
Being a rivalry game, Bollish said he and his coaching staff came in expecting a dogfight.
“Ultimately, it’s going to be a game of emotion, and that’s fine. That’s what it’s supposed to be. It’s supposed to be intense. It’s supposed to be competitive, and it was. That helps us get better,” he said.
The Bearcats could have played much better in the first half, Bollish said.
“The first half, I was a little bit frustrated with them,” he said. “I thought we made some careless mistakes. We didn’t really get focused on defense. I thought in the second half we did a really good job of controlling us, not worrying too much about outside variables and just playing as well as we could. I’m so happy and proud of them for that.”
Bollish said depth was also a big key in his team picking up the win.
“We’re super deep, and everybody knows that. It’s a variable and it’s a factor that helps us. We feel confident in all of our kids. I mean, we got 15 kids that we can stick in there and they can do their job. So that helps, and the nice thing is that all 15 kids are invested in and bought in, they care about the team. Our slogan right now is team over time, and they’re doing a good job.”
Avila scored 20 points including three treys. Harsh and Payton Burda also scored in double figures for the Bearcats. Harsh scored 13 and Burda added 11 in the win.
Winkler and Pszanka both scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs.
The Bearcats host Casper Natrona on Saturday. The Bulldogs are back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 26 when they host Torrington. Gering travels to Bayard on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Scottsbluff 16 12 13 9 — 50
Gering 19 9 10 2 — 40
Scottsbluf
Mariyah Avila 20, Anna Kelley 2, Sabrina Harsh 13, Emma Foote 2, Jamisyn Howard 2, Payton Burda 11.
Gering
Sydnee Winkler 12, Kiara Aguallo 4, Cloey Fries 6, Madison Seiler 2, Carleigh Pszanka 12, Nickie Todd 4.