Sidney girls take 52-34 win over Mitchell

MITCHELL — The Sidney girls led from start to finish as they claimed a 52-34 win over Mitchell on Tuesday.

Sidney scored 18 first quarter points led by Alecca Campbell with six. The Raiders had another big quarter in the second scoring 12 points to take a 30-19 into the locker at the half.

The Raiders could only muster six points in the third, but still had a 36-23 lead after the third. Both teams found their offensive rhythm in the fourth.

Sidney had the 16-11 advantage in the final frame to give them the 52-34 win.

Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said his team played solid defense in the contest.

“I think, at times, we had some good defensive pressure. They had a little run there, I believe, in the second quarter. They were getting some good looks in the block and we had to shore that up. We also ran decently at times tonight and got some quick buckets, and that was that was huge for us.”

Shaw said with such a wide margin he was able to play some of his younger players.

“We had a lot of kids in the game get a couple minutes here and there and just kind of tried to keep the pressure on them,” he said.