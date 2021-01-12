Sidney girls take 52-34 win over Mitchell

MITCHELL — The Sidney girls led from start to finish as they claimed a 52-34 win over Mitchell on Tuesday.
Sidney scored 18 first quarter points led by Alecca Campbell with six. The Raiders had another big quarter in the second scoring 12 points to take a 30-19 into the locker at the half.
The Raiders could only muster six points in the third, but still had a 36-23 lead after the third. Both teams found their offensive rhythm in the fourth.
Sidney had the 16-11 advantage in the final frame to give them the 52-34 win.
Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said his team played solid defense in the contest.
“I think, at times, we had some good defensive pressure. They had a little run there, I believe, in the second quarter. They were getting some good looks in the block and we had to shore that up. We also ran decently at times tonight and got some quick buckets, and that was that was huge for us.”
Shaw said with such a wide margin he was able to play some of his younger players.
“We had a lot of kids in the game get a couple minutes here and there and just kind of tried to keep the pressure on them,” he said.
With the win, Sidney improves to 11-3 on the season. Shaw, though, said his team still has some room to grow.
“We’re doing OK. There is definitely work to be done as the season progresses,” he said. “January is a very long month and we have two tough tasks ahead of us. On Friday, we have Ogallala, who just be Bridgeport. We have to go to North Platte, who has one of the better guards, you know west of Kearney. So we’re gonna have our hands full.”
Sidney 18 12 6 16 — 52
Mitchell 10 9 4 11 — 34
Sidney
Rheagan Stanley 4, Brynna Rossa, 6, Morgan Jaggers 6, Reese Riddle 4, Katie Ramsey 5, Reagan Biesecker 2, Alecca Campbell 10, Jersie Misegadis 2, Emilee Wieseler 4, Karly Sylvester 9.
Mitchell
Jacque Bowles 2, Angelica Gutierrez 5, Jayden Kanno 5, Avery Hobbs 2, Makena Chambers 4, Marjie Schmitt 2, Josie Jenkins 3, Caani Banks 10, Grace Martin 1.