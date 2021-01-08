Sidney girls topple Gering

Gering coach Steve Land said his team had a breakdown in the second quarter and that proved to be the difference in the game.

“We talked to the girls after the game about that where we can’t give up that,” Land said. “I think we were unorganized on offense for a short time and they capitalized getting some fast-break points. They hit a three during that stretch. That is when it [the game] separated. We maintained it and had a furious run at the end, cutting it to seven points and we could have cut it to five or four. They took a timeout and regrouped.”

The first eight minutes was a battle. Sidney took a 5-1 lead on buckets by Campbell and Jaggers. Gering bounced back to get three points from Cloey Fries and a bucket by Carleigh Pszanka for a 6-5 lead. Sidney went on a 5-0 run to lead 10-8 after one.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gering came out in the second quarter and took a 12-11 lead on Winkler’s trey before Sidney’s 11-0 run that helped the Red Raiders lead 28-18 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Sidney jump out to a 35-22 lead before Gering went on a 6-0 run behind four points from Fries and a bucket by Winkler to cut the deficit to 35-28. Sidney led 37-29 and finished off the third period on a 6-0 run that saw a bucket by Jersie Misegadis and four free throws to lead 43-29.