St. Thomas More girls move past Scottsbluff

The Scottsbluff girl’s basketball team led early, but St. Thomas More closed out the first quarter on a 13-0 run and raced to a 66-39 win over the Bearcats Saturday afternoon at Scottsbluff High School.

Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish was happy with the way his team started, including an opening 26-foot, NBA 3-pointer by Mariyah Avila as they led 13-7. After that, the Cavaliers talented players took over.

“I thought we came out intense and confident based off of last night’s game with Chadron where we shot the ball really well with 13 threes,” Bollish said. “Mariyah comes out and hits like a 26-footer and we had a couple things going for us and come out with a lead. I was pleased with that. I thought we showed up and ready for the moment. But, ultimately, they did some things and I thought they played easy basketball. They got to the foul line, made extra passes and got 2-footers. They only made a couple shots outside of 15 feet the whole night. They played really, really well and attacked the rim.”

Bollish said St. Thomas More out of Rapid City, South Dakota, is an excellent basketball team and they could win the Class B state tournament in Nebraska of how good they are. And, playing a team of that caliber can only prepare the Bearcats for districts and state.