St. Thomas More girls move past Scottsbluff

The Scottsbluff girl’s basketball team led early, but St. Thomas More closed out the first quarter on a 13-0 run and raced to a 66-39 win over the Bearcats Saturday afternoon at Scottsbluff High School.
Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish was happy with the way his team started, including an opening 26-foot, NBA 3-pointer by Mariyah Avila as they led 13-7. After that, the Cavaliers talented players took over.
“I thought we came out intense and confident based off of last night’s game with Chadron where we shot the ball really well with 13 threes,” Bollish said. “Mariyah comes out and hits like a 26-footer and we had a couple things going for us and come out with a lead. I was pleased with that. I thought we showed up and ready for the moment. But, ultimately, they did some things and I thought they played easy basketball. They got to the foul line, made extra passes and got 2-footers. They only made a couple shots outside of 15 feet the whole night. They played really, really well and attacked the rim.”
Bollish said St. Thomas More out of Rapid City, South Dakota, is an excellent basketball team and they could win the Class B state tournament in Nebraska of how good they are. And, playing a team of that caliber can only prepare the Bearcats for districts and state.
“We told the girls that, they are a state tournament-caliber type team,” he said. “They are actually good enough to win in Class B. That kid for them is an excellent player and she is a Division I player and that is what they look like. I think we are better for that game. I think our ceiling is much higher than that and there is room for us to improve. We are going to study, prep, and practice, and get better.”
Friday night against Chadron, the Bearcats netted 13 treys. Saturday night, the long ball wouldn’t go down, making just seven treys all night, four of which came from Avila.
“I think position-to-position, they are super solid, strong and skilled,” Bollish said. “I think they were eight deep and I think we are eight or nine deep, really strong. They were able to complete some easier plays then we were. We didn’t shoot the ball well. When you live by the three, you die by the three. It wasn’t our night.”
Scottsbluff opened the game on Avila’s NBA 3-pointer and led 13-7 on Anna Kelley’s trey. That was when St. Thomas More took over, going on that 13-0 run to lead 20-13 after one period.
The second quarter saw Scottsbluff stay with the Cavaliers, cutting the lead to seven, 27-20, on two Izzy Wright free throws. St. Thomas More, however, closed out the half on a 6-0 run to lead 33-20 at the break.
Scottsbluff was still staying with the Cavaliers, trailing 37-25 after two Cali Wright charity tosses. St. Thomas More’s talent took over, going on a 15-0 run that included back-to-back treys from Jenna Jacobson and Haleigh Timmer to lead 52-25. Avila stopped the momentum in burying back-to-back treys to end the third down 52-31.
St. Thomas More outscored Scottsbluff 14-8 in the fourth quarter for the win.
Avila led the Bearcats with 12 points, all from long range. Emma Foote chipped in nine points while Payton Burda had five and Quincey Johnson tallied four.
St. Thomas More was led by 5-foot-11 senior Haleigh Timmer with 20 points followed by 13 from Mairin Duffy and 12 from Reese Ross.
Scottsbluff will be off until after Christmas when they head to the Hastings tournament the week after Christmas. Scottsbluff opens the tourney against Lexington.
St. Thomas More 20 13 19 14 – 66
Scottsbluff 13 7 11 8 – 39
ST. THOMAS MORE
Jenna Jacobson 3, Makenna Jacobson 1, Gabby Robbins 1, Haleigh Timmer 20, Scarlet Grimshaw 5, Reese Ross 12, Emily Kandolin 7, Jada Mollman 4, Mairin Duffy 13.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 12, Izzy Wright 2, Cali Wright 2, Anna Kelley 3, Emma Foote 9, Jamisyn Howard 2, Payton Burda 5, Quincey Johnson 4.
