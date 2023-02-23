To those in attendance, it might have seemed that the Scottsbluff boys basketball couldn't miss a shot at times Thursday night.

It's not that far from the truth.

Unofficial team stats had the Bearcats hitting more than 60% of their attempts from the field en route to a 83-43 home win over Gering in the NSAA Class B-8 subdistrict final.

"We've got multiple guys who can score," Bearcats coach Scott Gullion said. "Then it kind of starts on the defensive end with getting stops and getting out and running (on offense). You get some momentum going, shots start falling and you're sharing the ball and not caring about who is scoring. We can score baskets in a hurry."

Michael Mickey had 26 points to lead four Scottsbluff players in double figures. Nate Kelley and Kellon Harris added 21 and 16 points, respectively. Kaedon Patton chipped in with 12 points for a Bearcats team that outscored Gering 46-19 over the final two quarters.

It was third meeting of the season between the programs and Scottsbluff's second win over its rival in the past week. The Bearcats (16-8) scored a 77-40 win last Friday night.

"They've done it to us twice now, the two games they have won," Gering coach Rick Winkler said. "Tough to figure but it must be our defense because we're not playing good enough to stop them from making every shot they are making. I mean they're on fire (offensively). We've got to step up defensively and stop that, and we didn't do it."

Max Greeley had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (13-12), and Uriah Ybarra added 13 points.

Both teams now await word on their postseason runs. Scottsbluff has an automatic bid into the district round, while Gering will have to qualify based on wild-card points.

"I'm almost positive we have another game and we've got a few practices before then," Winkler said. "We just have to figure things out."

The Bearcats broke open a 45-31 game by outscoring Gering 17-2 over the final 4 minutes, 15 seconds of the third quarter. The run began with 3-pointers by Kelley and Patton, respectively, and included a steal and breakaway dunk by Harris to bring an already energized Scottsbluff student section into a frenzy.

Gering's offensive struggles continued from there as the Bulldogs had just four field goals over the final quarter-and-a-half of the game.

"We had some shots go in-and-out or had some good looks (at the basket)," Winkler said. "(The shots) just haven't been falling for some reason here and we need to figure that out before the next game too. Sometimes our offense is stalling, not getting good movement."

The Bearcats defense played a role in that.

"I think we got good pressure on the ball and guys were flying around (on defense) ready to help," Gullion said. "But one thing I don't think we did a very good job at was rebounding We've got to be better at that, but I'm just pleased with how our guys were defending and being able to take some stuff away (from Gering)."

Scottsbluff scored the first six points of the matchup, but Gering answered right back and the opening quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Greeley hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer to cut Scottsbluff's lead to 17-16 after a quarter.

The Bearcats outscored Gering 21-8 in the quarter, which ended with Harris hitting a 3-pointer from the left elbow as time ran out in the half.

The Bearcats went into the break with a 38-24 lead.

"Any time you can score at the end of the quarter it's kind of a bonus," Gullion said. "Especially when it's at the buzzer and (the opponent) doesn't get a chance to shoot it. (Gering) hit a big (3-pointer) and you could feel the energy in the gym a little bit. When we were able to hit ours, it was kind of the same way. Those baskets are huge when you can get them."

Gering (43):

Max Greeley 16, Eli Marez 2, Jacob Van Anne 3 Uriah Ybarra 13, Creighton Beals 1, Jackson Howard 3, Mitchell Moravec 2, Kaden Bohnsack 3.

Scottsbluff (83):

Carter Reisig 1, Kellon Harris 16, Caleb Swisher 7, Nate Kelley 21 Michael Mickey 26, Kaedon Patton 12.