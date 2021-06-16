Husker AD Bill Moos, coaches Mark Manning and Armon Gates speak at Big Red Blitz

“As a staff, we had to go back to the drawing board, and that’s what we did,” he said. “As a staff, we’re able to put together a top 15 recruiting class, because it’s all about Jimmies and Joes. To be honest with you, There are some Big 10 schools who just have Jimmies. Some schools just have Joes. The higher echelon programs in the Big 10, on the basketball side of things, have both Jimmies and Joes. I think that’s the point where we are now.”

Most of all, Gates said he was excited about fans returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena and Memorial Stadium.

“I’m glad that (the fans) get to come join us back at PBA and, also, Memorial Stadium. It’s a great time for us to be at the University of Nebraska, because we have everything that we need to be very successful. That’s because of the things that (the fans) do for our programs and not just men’s basketball and football, but every single program in the athletic department,” Gates said.

Gates also derided the number of athletes transferring to other schools through the Transfer Portal.