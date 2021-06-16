Husker AD Bill Moos, coaches Mark Manning and Armon Gates speak at Big Red Blitz

Family. That is how University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos described the Husker athletic program during the Big Red Blitz event at the Gering Civic Center on Wednesday.
“We’re a family. My coaches. I’m calling them mine. I’m very possessive,” Moos said jokingly. “They’re close. They eat together, they socialize together, they care about each other. They go watch each other’s events as do their student-athletes. It’s not the norm. That’s not normal.”
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos speaks to the audience during the Big Red Blitz event at the Gering Civic Center on Wednesday, June 16.
Husker Wrestling Coach Mark Manning, who was one of the featured speakers at the event, welcomed the newest member of the Husker family — Quinton Chavez, of Gering. Chavez was in the audience with his parents Mario and Priscilla Chavez.
“A young man from back here, Quinton Chavez is going to be joining our program, which is very exciting. It’s very exciting today because it’s the first time I’ve seen him,” he said.
Until the Big Red Blitz, coach Manning had only met Chavez over Zoom, but had watched him wrestle in the past.
“A couple of years ago at the state tournament, we were able to watch him.”
Manning said Chavez landing at UNL was possible because of another member of the Husker family.
“What’s great about sports — and the reason for sports — is giving back to the young men. (Gering Wrestling Coach) Jarred Berger, who was in our program, coached Quinton. Jarred was in our program maybe 15, 17 years ago. Jarred had a great experience, and, obviously, he passed that down to Quinton. That’s how it works. That’s how the world should work,” Manning said.
Opening the event, Mattie Fowler Burkhardt talked about the success various Husker teams had this year.
Husker Wrestling Coach Mark Manning points to a member of the audience who had a question during the Big Red Blitz event at the Gering Civic C…
“I think (baseball coach Will Bolt) had the entire state captivated by what he did with that program this year. They won the Big 10 Championship his first complete season,” Burkhardt said. “Volleyball, we don’t really have to talk about them. Coach (John) Cook has the number one recruiting class in the nation, coming in. ... We won a national championship in bowling, and it was coach Paul Klempa’s first complete season and the 29th national championship in Nebraska history.”
Burkhardt, who played softball at UNL, said it was the support from the entire athletic program that made her choose the Huskers when she was being recruited.
“I grew up in Tucson. I was getting recruited to Nebraska. Something that really stood out to me was (the athletic department) had an equitable investment in all sports, not just football. Football is, obviously, the big breadwinner,” Burkhardt said. “We sometimes joke that the best way you can support the softball program is by buying a football season ticket. Nebraska does invest in all facilities and in all of its student-athletes. That was something that really appealed to me. The fan support is really what sold me as a student-athlete.”
Men’s Assistant Basketball Coach Armon Gates was also on hand to talk about the strides the coaching staff is making.
“As a staff, we had to go back to the drawing board, and that’s what we did,” he said. “As a staff, we’re able to put together a top 15 recruiting class, because it’s all about Jimmies and Joes. To be honest with you, There are some Big 10 schools who just have Jimmies. Some schools just have Joes. The higher echelon programs in the Big 10, on the basketball side of things, have both Jimmies and Joes. I think that’s the point where we are now.”
Most of all, Gates said he was excited about fans returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena and Memorial Stadium.
“I’m glad that (the fans) get to come join us back at PBA and, also, Memorial Stadium. It’s a great time for us to be at the University of Nebraska, because we have everything that we need to be very successful. That’s because of the things that (the fans) do for our programs and not just men’s basketball and football, but every single program in the athletic department,” Gates said.
Gates also derided the number of athletes transferring to other schools through the Transfer Portal.
“I call it an epidemic. The transfer portal, for sure, just take it off. I think it’s taken off in the wrong direction, because some kids are being sold bad goods. I’m a big believer that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. I also think it builds character if you fight through some of the adversity that you face, instead of just wanting to run away from the situation. It builds character in so many ways,” he said.
Moos spoke about the importance of football to the state during his presentation.
“I believe this, and I’ll go to my grave believing that Nebraska needs football. It’s the glue that brings us together. Nebraska needs football and football needs Nebraska, and Nebraska has got to get back to being Nebraska. In football, we still have an iconic brand,” he said.
Moos also spoke about how difficult it is to win a national championship.
“It’s a little tougher now. When’s the last time Michigan won a national championship? The same year we did 1997. Texas has won once since then. USC has won one. Notre Dame’s last one was in 1988. Alabama cheats, they win them all the time. Clemson is coming from somewhere, they’re kind of a Johnny Come Lately. they’re cheating too,” Moos said jokingly. “We will not cheat. We can get there without cheating.”
Moos said there is a message they wanted to spread across the state with their Big Red Blitz.
“We asked you people (in western Nebraska) to come that direction a lot of times during the year. Once a year we come this direction, and that’s what I insisted upon,” he said. “We’ve got coaches and staff and others at 20 different locations today saying the same message, and it’s a good message. There is no place like Nebraska, come on back. We love you, we want you in your seats. We want you with us.”