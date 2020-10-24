Huskers fall to No. 5 Ohio State in season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This wasn’t a first-round knockout. But a tight game for much of the first half quickly transformed into a blowout as Ohio State flashed its immense talent in a 52-17 win over Nebraska.
In front of just 1,344 at Ohio Stadium and a national FOX television audience Saturday, the Huskers and Buckeyes were tied 14-all with four minutes left in the first half. Nebraska’s defense had already unlocked a rare achievement – forcing an OSU punt – and even forced a fourth-and-1 with time winding down.
But Ohio State converted and eventually settled for a short field goal. It was the beginning of 24 straight points into the second half – and a 38-3 run overall – that blew up a tight contest and reminded that the Huskers are still well off the pace of college football’s gold standard.
Perhaps the most notable plays of the second half were targeting calls that were confirmed against NU cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and safety Deontai Williams. Both players were ejected and both will be ineligible to play the first half next weekend in Nebraska’s home opener against Wisconsin. Outside linebacker JoJo Domann was also flagged for targeting on a first-half hit, but the call was overturned upon review.
Nebraska also utilized both Martinez and Luke McCaffrey at quarterback throughout the afternoon. Martinez completed 12 of 15 passes for 105 yards and ran for 77 on 12 carries. McCaffrey completed 4 of 5 attempts for 55 yards and ran nine times for 87 yards. Wan’Dale Robinson finished as NU’s leading receiver, catching six balls for 49 yards.
Nebraska won the coin toss and chose to show off its more efficient offense immediately. NU fans who waited 330 days to see if the Huskers had made strides were rewarded immediately with a four-play, 75-yard sprint down the field highlighted by McCaffrey’s 47-yard run as a running back. After that play, which stunned OSU defenders and reporters alike, Martinez chugged 10 yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.
Fields and Ohio State answered quickly. On the Buckeyes’ first drive, Fields hit passes of 14, 24 and 14 yards – the last of those on fourth down – and had scrambles of 11 and nine yards on the drive. OSU running back Master Teague finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Fields made NU pay, driving Ohio State 46 yards in five plays for another touchdown from Teague.
