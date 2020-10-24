Huskers fall to No. 5 Ohio State in season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This wasn’t a first-round knockout. But a tight game for much of the first half quickly transformed into a blowout as Ohio State flashed its immense talent in a 52-17 win over Nebraska.

In front of just 1,344 at Ohio Stadium and a national FOX television audience Saturday, the Huskers and Buckeyes were tied 14-all with four minutes left in the first half. Nebraska’s defense had already unlocked a rare achievement – forcing an OSU punt – and even forced a fourth-and-1 with time winding down.

But Ohio State converted and eventually settled for a short field goal. It was the beginning of 24 straight points into the second half – and a 38-3 run overall – that blew up a tight contest and reminded that the Huskers are still well off the pace of college football’s gold standard.

Returning Heisman Trophy finalist and OSU quarterback Justin Fields was masterful, completing 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards and a pair of scores. His only incompletion was a drop on a deep pass to the end zone. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound junior added 54 rushing yards, highlighted by a gorgeous spin at the end of a 17-yard touchdown run in the third frame.

Nebraska, meanwhile, faded after a strong start. With three minutes left in the first half and trailing by three points, the offense went backward on three consecutive plays to set up an OSU touchdown and a 24-14 halftime hole. The Blackshirts allowed a 75-yard, eight-play drive for a score coming out of intermission, then quarterback Adrian Martinez coughed up the ball – his 21st career fumble and 11th lost fumble – on an option run that OSU corner Sevyn Banks returned for a touchdown and 38-14 lead.