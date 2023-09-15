Your Star-Herald just got better.

Your robust Saturday edition is a great read, but, especially in the fall, Nebraskans’ minds are on football. Starting Sunday, you’ll find a full section of live Husker game coverage available as bonus pages in your Star-Herald e-edition.

You’ll find six to eight pages of stories, stats, analysis, reaction from fans and media around the country, the Husker grade card, a page of photos and a comprehensive look at games around the Big 10 and the nation.

This exclusive coverage is available only to subscribers and is assembled by the Lincoln Journal Star and HuskerExtra teams. So go online, click on the Sunday e-edition and get your full post-game Husker football fix.